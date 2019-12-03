Review Roundup: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Milwaukee Rep - Read the Reviews!

Milwaukee Repertory Theater's holiday classic A Christmas Carol returns to the historic Pabst Theater, November 26 - December 24, 2019.

Adapted from Charles Dickens' classic tale by Artistic Director Mark Clements, Milwaukee Rep's A Christmas Carol is a timeless story of hope, redemption and the magic of the holiday season. Featuring beautiful music, lively dancing, stunning sets and eye-popping visual effects, Milwaukee Rep's hit adaptation of A Christmas Carol is a holiday feast for the whole family.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Kelsey Lawler, BroadwayWorld: As Scrooge, Jonathan Wainwright is as good as ever, journeying from sneering to sympathetic to sweetly shifted in spirit. On opening night, a particularly-brilliant unscripted moment came in reaction to a ringing cell phone at the start of the show. Without skipping a beat or breaking character, Wainwright snapped, "Shall we wait while someone gets that." Well played, Ebenezer.

Matthew Perta, Showbiz Chicago: Jonathan Wainwright, now in his fourth year as Ebenezer Scrooge, has assumed ownership of this role like no other Milwaukee Rep Scrooge before him. His masterful portrayal of the once miserly man who changes his ways after seeing his life as presented to him by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, is so moving, so rich with a palette of emotional shadings that you can't help but feel happiness right alongside him as he awakens to new-found redemption on Christmas morning.

Harry Cherkinian, Shepherd Express: The standout moments are the most serious and poignant, filled with a genuine tenderness: 45 minutes in, we see a young adult Scrooge dancing with his beloved Belle, as the old Scrooge dances next to the pair, his arms empty, devoid of emotion. The young couple anticipating a life to come filled with love and hope; the elder Scrooge having lived it now, knowing nothing but bitterness and regret. The most striking part might be Scrooge's nephew, Fred, and his wife entertaining friends on Christmas. After mocking Uncle Scrooge in a parlor game, the ensemble then comes slowly together to sing, beautifully expressing the meaning of Christmas in a gentle reminder of the true spirit of the season.

Elaine Schmidt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Dialects range from solid and well-defined to uncertain and a bit distracting in some smaller roles. Musical additions to the story are largely well-delivered, if not always true to the period. Among the silent stars of the show are scenic designer Todd Edward Ivins' multi-level, rotating, unfolding, central set piece that creates beautifully detailed indoor and outdoor scenes, including remarkable depth in a street scene that is artfully lit by lighting designer Jeff Nellis. And the snow - no spoilers - just enjoy it. Period and fantastical costumes by Alexander B. Tecoma help define the story's era, adding grit and magic to different scenes.

