Review: OLIVER! at Skylight Music Theatre

The opening night performance of Skylight Music Theatre’s production of "Oliver!" performance presented a gang of talented, kids (the play is double cast with “Piccadilly” and “Trafalgar” casts). Opening night went to Piccadilly.

If your memory of “Oliver!” leans more to the 1968 classic movie directed by Carol Reed, than Lionel Bart's Tony-winning 1960 musical, you may notice this production leans farther into the adult (sometimes amorous) shenanigans than you may remember.

But the core of the story is still about orphaned Oliver, who is abused from birth in the workhouse and by most other adults he encounters until he lands in the tender by avaricious hands of Fagin, a fence who trains young pickpockets.

As Fagin, Randall Dodge balances master criminal and cuddly uncle, Jared Brandt Hoover (fresh from playing the ne’er-do-well husband in “Skylight’s “Waitress” makes a chilling Bill Sikes. As girlfriend Nancy, Rachel Schoenecker is a standout with her rich, powerful, and often playful vocals

The Piccadilly cast features Gus Kolbe as Oliver and Jenna Krysiak as Artful Dodger. Kolbe nails the often-overwhelmed Oliver’s plaintive voice and wistful manner.

AND It’s perfect that Krysiak plays a master pickpocket. She stole every scene that she was in and left me wanting more Dodger.

The rest of the Piccadilly crew—Bristol Beasley, Steven Gayfield, Ira Kindkeppel-Longden, Ainsley Kosek, Emilia Kosek, Maia Scherman, Brooklynn Smith, Stevie Smith, Elias Totleben and Jillian Vogedes — as well as the adult ensemble —Candace Decker, Miss Kyle Blair, Nathan Marinan, Becky Cofta, Samantha Sostarich, and Hope Riesterer — bring energy, humor, light feet, and vibrant voice to the gray Dickensian world.

Skylight’s artistic director, Michael Unger, directed this production, with choreography by Stephanie Staszak.

Photo credit: Mark Frohna

