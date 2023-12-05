Review: Milwaukee Rep's CHRISTMAS CAROL Continues to Enchant

A Holiday Treasure Returns for its 48th Year

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: The Kids Kill It in SCHOOL OF ROCK at SKYLIGHT Photo 2 Review: The Kids Kill It in SCHOOL OF ROCK at SKYLIGHT
Review: First Stage's Musical BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER is the Best Show for Kids this H Photo 3 Review: First Stage's Musical BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER is the Best Show for Kids this Holiday Season
Support Central US Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 4 Support Central US Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

Review: Milwaukee Rep's CHRISTMAS CAROL Continues to Enchant

For a splendiferous evening of holiday cheer (and ghostly mischief) there remains no better show in town than the Milwaukee Rep’s annual Christmas Carol, now in its 48th year. The Rep refreshed its play in 2016 — so those who fondly remember the iteration from a decade or more ago would do well to don their festive best and get themselves to the historic Pabst Theatre to see what Artistic Director Mark Clements and this marvelous company have cooked up.

Since the 2016 refresh, A Christmas Carol has followed largely the same blueprint, from what this reviewer can tell. Perhaps some new costumes or accoutrements — or maybe it’s just that one notices different little things upon repeat viewings. The most-obvious update each holiday season is, of course, any changes to the cast. Those changes are always exciting, and though some beloved actors may be missed, the new ones never disappoint.

Just last year, the Rep welcomed a new Scrooge in Milwaukee’s own Matt Daniels. I wrote last year that “Daniels' Scrooge far exceeded my hopes, breathing fresh life into this character traditionalists know so well.” Daniels delivers again, and how. I was struck once more by his expressiveness and physicality, the way his whole being transforms from a sneering miser to a merry gentleman. Daniels is an immense pleasure to watch, and I’m so glad he’s back.

As for this year’s new additions to the cast, a notable favorite is Kevin Kantor. Rep faithfuls will recognize them from The Legend of Georgia McBride and Things I Know to Be True. Kantor plays a handful of smaller roles with brilliant humor and eloquence — but most memorable is his spin as a young Scrooge falling in and out of love. The breakup scene between Kantor and Aja Wiltshire’s Belle is wholly heart wrenching. Hats off to these two, and Daniels, for leaving us gutted in the best way.

The Rep also welcomes a new Tiny Tim to the stage. This is the debut stage performance for third-grader Valentina Vega. She left me misty-eyed after Tiny Tim’s little song, so it’s safe to say she nailed it. Congrats on your debut, Valentina!

On opening night, we missed the presence of Carrie Hitchcock, slated to reprise her roles as Mrs. Fezziwig, Mrs. Dilber, and Charitable Worker #1 alongside James Pickering. Her parts were instead played by acting resident Rayven Craft. Craft is bright and buoyant, but I must say: she makes Mr. Fezziwig look like a cradle-robber. Regardless, it was fun to see another new face.

It’s also nice to see the return of many faces so faithful to this tradition. Reese Madigan and Rana Roman return as Bob and Mrs. Cratchit — as charming a pair as ever. Then there's the return of a ghostly trio: Mark Corkins as the Ghost of Marley, Todd Denning as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Tami Workentin as the Ghost of Christmas Past. Each gives an exuberant performance, once again in gorgeous costumes by Alexander B. Tecoma.

From those intricate costumes to eye-popping scenic and lighting design (Todd Edward Ivins and Jeff Nellis, respectively), original orchestrations by John Tanner with sound design by Barry G. Funderburg, plus movement direction by the Milwaukee Ballet’s own Michael Pink, the entirety of this show continues to be a Christmas feast for the senses.

Catch this holiday treasure through December 24th.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Milwaukee, WI

1
BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards December 5th Standings; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Leads Best Photo
BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards December 5th Standings; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Review: First Stages Musical BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER is the Best Show for Kids this Ho Photo
Review: First Stage's Musical BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER is the Best Show for Kids this Holiday Season

Altogether, with the show’s eye-popping look, energetic choreography, top-notch cast, and story that hits the spot this holiday season, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is a blast for the whole family.

3
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; THE PLAY THAT Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Photos: Get a First Look at THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL at First Stage Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL at First Stage

Get a first look at photos of First Stage's THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAl.

From This Author - Kelsey Lawler

  Kelsey Lawler is a copywriter by day and zealot for local theater by night. She earned her BA in Writing Intensive English from Marquette University in 2009, and has been working as an editor, ... Kelsey Lawler">(read more about this author)

Review: First Stage's Musical BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER is the Best Show for Kids this Holiday SeasonReview: First Stage's Musical BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER is the Best Show for Kids this Holiday Season
Review: The Kids Kill It in SCHOOL OF ROCK at SKYLIGHTReview: The Kids Kill It in SCHOOL OF ROCK at SKYLIGHT
Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER is a Thrilling Good Time at the MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATERReview: DIAL M FOR MURDER is a Thrilling Good Time at the MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER
Review: World Premiere True Crime Musical RUN BAMBI RUN Rocks the MILWAUKEE REPReview: World Premiere True Crime Musical RUN BAMBI RUN Rocks the MILWAUKEE REP

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Milwaukee, WI SHOWS
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in Milwaukee, WI Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
Bombshell Theatre Co. (1/05-1/14)Tracker
AUDITIONS - Jesus Christ Superstar in Milwaukee, WI AUDITIONS - Jesus Christ Superstar
Sunset Playhouse (1/29-1/31)
A Fox on the Fairway in Milwaukee, WI A Fox on the Fairway
Sunset Playhouse (1/18-2/04)
Love Me Do: Lennon & McCartney in Milwaukee, WI Love Me Do: Lennon & McCartney
Sunset Playhouse (4/22-4/23)
Grease School Version in Milwaukee, WI Grease School Version
Sunset Playhouse (8/09-8/11)
Mamma Mia! in Milwaukee, WI Mamma Mia!
Uihlein Hall at Marcus Center For The Performing Arts (2/20-2/25)
Country Crossover in Milwaukee, WI Country Crossover
Sunset Playhouse (2/08-2/11)
Moulin Rouge! in Milwaukee, WI Moulin Rouge!
Uihlein Hall at Marcus Center For The Performing Arts (5/14-5/26)
A Carpenters Christmas in Milwaukee, WI A Carpenters Christmas
Sunset Playhouse (12/11-12/12)
Hitmakers & Heartbreakers in Milwaukee, WI Hitmakers & Heartbreakers
Sunset Playhouse (5/09-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You