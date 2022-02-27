Renaissance Theaterworks to Stage ACTUALLY

Renaissance Theaterworks: Theater by Women for Everyone is set to stage Actually by Anna Ziegler. Directed by Mary MacDonald Kerr, this production stars Eva Nimmer and Preston Tate, Jr. The show runs from March 11th through April 3rd at the theater's new artistic home located at 255 S Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204.

Actually is sponsored by George and Sandy Dionisopoulos and J. Michael Reavis. General Admission tickets are $40 and can be purchased by clicking here or calling the box office at 414-278-0765. Reduced and group pricing is offered upon request.

Tom and Amber are college freshmen at Princeton. They are overwhelmed, overstimulated, sleep-deprived, surrounded by strangers, uncertainty and alcohol. What could possibly go wrong? A perfectly complex tale for the #MeToo age. Content Warning: This production contains discussion of sexual assault.