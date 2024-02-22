Renaissance Theaterworks' Presents L'APPARTEMENT

Renaissance Theaterworks concludes its 31st mainstage season with L'APPARTEMENT by Joanna Murray-Smith, March 24th - April 14th with preview performances on March 22nd and 23rd, at the Theater on 255 S Water Street in Milwaukee's Harbor District.

About the Play

Meg and Rooster are on their dream vacation –a decadent Paris getaway in a swanky Airbnb with no twin toddlers in sight. All is well until they pick up the keys from their French hosts. Serge and Lea are achingly cool and superbly chic. Their apartment is perfect. Their lives are perfect. This brief encounter with their departing hosts sparks a week-long series of hilarious, wine-fueled arguments as Meg and Rooster examine their middle class lives against the too-good-to-be-true backdrop of Serge & Lea's L'APPARTEMENT.

A North American Premiere

Murray-Smith's L'APPARTEMENT has only been produced in her native Australia, to rave reviews. Having never been published, RTW produces it with special permission from the playwright. Murray-Smith's name will likely sound familiar to Milwaukee Theatergoers, as RTW produced HONOUR in 2012 and The Rep produced BOMBSHELLS in 2010.

Performance Schedule & Special Events

Week 1

Friday, March 22 7:30 p.m. Preview & Pay-what-you-choose

Saturday, March 23 4:00 p.m. Preview & Open Captioning

Sunday, March 24 5:00 p.m. Opening Night & Reception

Week 2

Wednesday, March 27 7:30 p.m. Wine Wednesday

Thursday, March 28 7:30 p.m. SheLeads, Women in Business Networking Night

Friday, March 29 7:30 p.m. PRIDE Night & Talkback

Saturday, March 30 4:00 p.m. Open Captioning

Sunday, March 31 2:00 p.m. Play Club

Week 3

Wednesday, April 3 1:30 p.m. Matinee & Talkback

Wednesday, April 3 7:30 p.m. Wine Wednesday

Thursday, April 4 7:30 p.m. Open Captioning

Friday, April 5 7:30 p.m. Pre-show talk @ 6:45

Saturday, April 6 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 7 2:00 p.m. ASL Interpreted

Week 4

Wednesday, April 10 1:30 p.m. Sensory Friendly Performance

Wednesday, April 10 7:30 p.m. Wine Wednesday

Thursday, April 11 7:30 p.m. Open Captioning

Friday, April 12 7:30 p.m. Audio Described

Saturday, April 13

Tickets

Tickets are available at r-t-w.com 24 hours-a-day, by phone at 414-278-0765 or in person at the box office, 255 S. Water St., from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Mon-Sat and 2 hours before performances (Open performance Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 3 p.m.) Full list of performance dates, times and special shows below.