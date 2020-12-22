Renaissance Theaterworks Announces Co-Production of MANHUNT: MYSTERY IN A BOX

Renaissance Theaterworks and Adirondack Theatre Festival have announced the co-production of MANHUNT: MYSTERY IN A BOX, a live, interactive experience beginning January 12 through January 23rd, 2021. The fun starts a few days before the live event when people receive a mystery box on their doorstep and are advised to open it only after the show starts. Inside the box, they will find a variety of objects, along with an invitation beckoning them to solve a mysterious puzzle. Attendees are connected online to a detective who needs the clues in the box to start connecting the pieces... but... the pieces to what? As the plot unfolds into a night of twists and turns -along with virtual live performances that plunge participants deeper into a world of noir and intrigue- they will realize this is about much more than random items in a box. They will begin to wonder: in this virtual game of cat and mouse... who's chasing who? And, why is one of the objects a clock that's slowly counting down? And... perhaps most importantly of all... what happens when it hits zero?

MANHUNT: MYSTERY IN A BOX is RTW's second offering of IN THE BOX ENTERTAINMENT, a series of three live, interactive virtual experiences that entertain audiences from the comfort of their homes. All shows will include a box mailed to the ticket holder prior to the show, which will fuel their at-home, interactive experience. Shows are appropriate for all ages.

"Do you love brain teasers, puzzles or escape rooms? If so, MANHUNT: MYSTERY IN A BOX is the quarantine activity you've been waiting for!" says Lisa Rasmussen, Managing Director.

"Renaissance Theaterworks is thrilled to bring this live, interactive, totally unique theater experience to our audiences! As the weather grows colder and outdoor gatherings prove more difficult, IN THE BOX ENTERTAINMENT offers a fun way to be social - safely. Although this is a bit of a departure from our typical provocative offerings, we are happy to provide an entertaining evening for the whole family," states RTW founder & Artistic Director Suzan Fete.

"Our goal from the start was to create entertainment that isn't a consolation prize for not having live theatre, but instead to develop an iteration of live theatre that benefits specifically from being digital. We're not putting our art form on Zoom, we're creating an art form for Zoom," adds Chad Rabinovitz, Adirondack Theatre Producing Artistic Director.

"Our goal for now is to create something that can have a life well beyond quarantine," Rabinovitz says. "These theatrical experiences are not only a pandemic-proof, cost effective solution for the current climate, but they're also an opportunity to generate ancillary income even when things return to normal without taking up additional seats in a venue - all while extending value and reach to any patron base. And, even better, it puts more actors to work at a time when we're struggling to do what we can to employ as many artists as possible."

IN THE BOX ENTERTAINMENT SERIES PRESENTED BY ATF AND RTW

MANHUNT: MYSTERY IN A BOX

January 12-23, 2021

PERFORMANCES

Tue - Jan 12, 2021 - 7:00 p.m.

Wed - Jan 13, 2021 - 7:00 p.m.

Thu - Jan 14, 2021 - 7:00 p.m.

Tue - Jan 19, 2021 - 7:00 p.m.

Wed - Jan 20, 2021 - 7:00 p.m.

Thu - Jan 21, 2021 - 7:00 p.m.

Fri - Jan 22, 2021 - 7:00 p.m.

Sat - Jan 23, 2021 - 7:00 p.m.



PAINT IN A BOX: PAINTING FOR ONE

February 9-20

It's time for Andy and Laura's Painting for Two - the BEST paint-by-numbers instructional show on public access WBPP! By signing up for this week's show, you've received your canvas and paints in the mail, and you'll be following along with Andy and Laura to make it a masterpiece in a night where wine and canvas meets live theatre. One small change: Laura isn't here. She's gone. But... Andy's here, live... from the living room they once shared... and he's ready to make this blank canvas into a stunning piece of art with YOU! Also, due to budget cuts, we may need him to host a few more shows throughout the evening... also the future of the station may be at stake. But... it'll be fine, right? Yeah... yeah, it'll be... fine...

PERFORMANCES

Tuesday, 02/09/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 02/10/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 02/11/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday 02/12/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 02/13/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday 02/16/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 02/17/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 02/18/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday 02/19/21 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 02/20/21 at 7:00 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

COST

Renaissance Theaterworks Subscribers: $45

Non-subscribers: $55

WHERE TO PURCHASE

Tickets may be purchased by phone at 414-273-0800, or through the Renaissance Theaterworks' website:

a-? MANHUNT: MYSTERY IN A BOX: https://www.r-t-w.com/shows/mystery-in-a-box/

a-? PAINT IN A BOX: PAINTING FOR ONE https://www.r-t-w.com/shows/paint-in-a-box/

*For tickets purchased less than seven business days prior to the event, there is no guarantee that boxes will arrive in time.