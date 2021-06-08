Renaissance Theaterworks Announces 2021-2022 Season

Renaissance Theaterworks has announced their 2021-2022 season, the first full season at the 255 S Water Street Theatre, with the plays originally lined up for their 2020-2021 season: THE CAKE, by Bekah Brunstetter; ACTUALLY, by Anna Ziegler, and MUTHALAND, written and performed by Minita Gandhi. Renaissance Theaterworks' season will kick off with the Br!NK New Play Festival, on stage Tuesday, September 7 and Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Artistic Director Suzan Fete shares, "We are so excited to mount the plays that we were so eager to produce last year. Times have changed so much, but the topics covered in THE CAKE, ACTUALLY and MUTHALAND are more relevant than ever."

Managing Director Lisa Rasmussen adds, "The time is finally coming! We cannot wait to welcome our friends to our new, well-appointed artistic home at 255 South Water Street. Thank you for your support during one of the most difficult seasons we've experienced as a company, an industry and a society. We are thrilled to be able to employ artists, contribute to deep connection and conversation and bring back what's important to folks in our community."

For 29 seasons, Renaissance Theaterworks has promoted the work of women in theater onstage and off, and will continue to do so with a season that highlights What Really Matters - Identity, Belonging, Connection and a bold, edgy, thought-provoking lineup of theater, including THE CAKE, a comedy about what divides us and brings us together, and the power of love - and cake; ACTUALLY, a smart, profound exploration of the culture of sexual consent in the college environment; and MUTHALAND, a play based on actual events about a young Indian American woman's journey of discovering her own voice. The 2021-2022 season kicks off with the EIGHTH Br!NK NEW PLAY FESTIVAL, September 7 and 8, 2021. This will be Renaissance Theaterworks' first full season at their new artistic home at the 255 S Water Street Theatre.

THE CAKE

By Bekah Brunstetter

Directed by Suzan Fete

October 22 - November 14, 2021

Della, a sweet, God-fearing Christian, is also the best baker in North Carolina. Nothing would make Della happier than making a wedding cake for her best friend's daughter, Jenny. Except that Della's beloved Jenny is marrying a woman. A deliciously funny, multi-layered play about what divides us and brings us together, and the power of love - and cake.

The Cake's gentleness feels almost reassuring in this era of nasty political and cultural divides. ~Hollywood Reporter

ACTUALLY

By Anna Ziegler

Directed by Mary MacDonald Kerr

March 11 - April 3, 2022

Tom and Amber are college freshmen at Princeton. They are overwhelmed, overstimulated, sleep-deprived, surrounded by strangers, uncertainty and alcohol. What could possibly go wrong? A smart, profound exploration of the culture of sexual consent. A perfectly complex tale for our #MeToo Age.

[ACTUALLY] effectively questions a lot of dangerous lessons that young adults absorb about body image, sex, drinking, consent and responsibility, even in the ranks of higher education. ~The Washington Post

MUTHALAND

Written and Performed by Minita Gandhi

Directed by Lavina Jadhwani

May 13 - June 5, 2022

A trip to her homeland forever changes the life of a young Indian-American woman. On her journey, she unearths family secrets, encounters a prophet, and discovers her voice within a culture of silence. A powerful, transformative story based on actual events. A play about a young Indian American woman's journey of discovering her own voice.

Wry, wise and sometimes terrifying... Gandhi's "Muthaland" creates a funny, brash and truthful portrait of embracing one's past without being smothered by it. ~The Chicago Tribune

EIGHTH ANNUAL Br!NK NEW PLAY FESTIVAL

The Renaissance Theaterworks' Br!NK Award is presented annually to Midwestern women playwrights to develop and advance their work. Now in its eighth year, Br!NK continues to expand opportunities for women playwrights in week-long workshops followed by a staged production.

Renaissance Theaterworks' 2021 Br!NK NEW PLAY FESTIVAL will take place on September 7 and 8, 2021. The Festival will showcase two new full-length plays. For more information about the Br!NK New Play Festival, visit our website at https://www.r-t-w.com/brink/.

Season subscriptions are currently available and single tickets will go on sale in September, 2021. For more information, visit www.r-t-w.com.