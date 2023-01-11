Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeareâ€™s most Â delightful romantic comedies.

Jan. 11, 2023 Â 

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Much Ado About Nothing January 10 - February 12, 2023, in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Laughter, witty wordplay and 1990s nostalgia come together in this playful and cherished classic with a twist, feautring original music inspired by the 1990s with Shakespeare and his contemporaries' lyrics, Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare's most delightful romantic comedies.

Fast-flying gossip and thick-headed pride theatreaten to bring down the bash of the decasde as a fairy-tale marriage quickly turns from swoon to scandal. Hilarious slapstick, mistaken identities and a town full of well-meaning (but mostly ridiculous) characters lead to sheer theatrical delight onstage.

Much Ado About Nothing cast features Nate Burger (American Players Theater) as Benedick, Mark Corkins (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep) as Don Pedro, Jonathan Gillard Daly (Dad's Season Tickets, Milwaukee Rep) as Leonato, Michael Doherty (The Nerd, Milwaukee Rep) as Antonio/Dogberry, Kenneth Hamilton (Macbeth,

Cincinnati Shakespeare Co) as Claudio, Jenny Hoppes (Milwaukee Rep EPR) as Ursula/Sexton, Jack Hradecky (Milwaukee Rep EPR) as Conrade, Alex Keiper (Titanic, Milwaukee Rep) as Beatrice, Drew Mitchell (Call Me Madam, Porchlight) as Borachio, Will Mobley (The Lady from the Sea, Court Theater) as Verges/Balthasar, AJ Paramo (Milwaukee Rep EPR) as George Seacole, Michelle Shupe (Romeo and Juliet, Alabama Shakespeare Festival) as Don John, Daydra Smith (Milwaukee Rep EPR) as Hugh Oatcake/Friar Francis, Sarah Suzuki (Utah Shakespeare Festival) as Hero and Katrien Van Riel (Connecticut Shakespeare Festival) as Margaret.

Laura Braza directs Much Ado About Nothing with composer and music director Dan Kazemi, set designer Arnold Bueso, costume designer Mieka van der Ploeg, lighting designer Jesse Klug, sound designer Josh Schmidt, choreographer Jenn Rose, dramaturg Deanie Vallone, voice and text coach Eva Breneman, fight and intimacy coordinator Christopher Elst, casting director JC Clementz, stage manager David Hartig and assistant stage manager Madison Tarchala.

Much Ado About Nothing is presented by The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation as part of Milwaukee Rep's Classic Play Initative. With Corporate Sponsor Rockwell Automation and sponsored in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest, Executive Producers Rebecca and Bryan House, Associate Producers Bob Balderson, and the Suzy B. Ettinger Foundation.

Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Photos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Kenneth Hamilton, Mark Corkins, Michael Doherty, Jonathan Gillard Daly

Photos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Kenneth Hamilton and Sarah Suzuki with cast

Photos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Will Mobley and Michael Doherty

Photos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Will Mobley, Michael Doherty and Jonathan Gillard Daly

Photos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Katrien Van Riel, Will Mobley and Kenneth Hamilton

Photos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Mark Corkins and Nate Burger

Photos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
The cast of Much Ado About Nothing

Photos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Alex Keiper and Nate Burger

Photos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Daydra Smith, Drew Mitchell, Jack Hradecky and AJ Paramo

Photos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Sarah Suzuki, Jenny Hoppes and Alex Keiper

Photos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
Jonathan Gillard Daly, Kenneth Hamilton, Mark Corkins




Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repe Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Get a first look at rehearsal photos of Milwaukee Rep's world premiere ofÂ The Heart Sellers.
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre PresentsÂ WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At StudioÂ Thea Photo
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre PresentsÂ WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At StudioÂ Theatre, Broadway Theatre CenterÂ 
Milwaukee Chamber TheatreÂ (MCT)Â announces the first professional Milwaukee production in over two decades of Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?,Â directed byÂ Keira FrommÂ and featuring Wisconsin theater legends Laura Gordon and James RidgeÂ in the iconic roles of George and Martha.Â Â Â 
Sunset Playhouse Presents Broadways Best: Schwartz & Sondheim Musical MainStage Concer Photo
Sunset Playhouse Presents Broadway's Best: Schwartz & Sondheim Musical MainStage Concert
If you love musical theater, then you're already familiar with this pair of Stephens-two of Broadway's finest composers. Covering their remarkably-wide body of work in our normal 80-minute format would be nearly impossible. So we made an executive decision to expand this particular concert with two additional performers AND an intermission!
Review: MY FAIR LADY Charms Fans at the MARCUS CENTER Photo
Review: MY FAIR LADY Charms Fans at the MARCUS CENTER
What did our critic think of MY FAIR LADY at MARCUS CENTER? There's a loverly bit of old-school musical theater at Milwaukee's Marcus Center this week. My Fair Lady returns, and fans of the original show and film starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison will no doubt adore this production. There's something comforting about a classic Broadway show delivering on its tried and true promises. For My Fair Lady, it's strong vocals, captivating characters, sumptuous costumes, richly-designed sets, a toe-tapper here, a chuckle there. All are present in this touring Lincoln Center Theater Production, directed by Bartlett Sher.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory TheaterPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
January 11, 2023

Get a first look at rehearsal photos of Milwaukee Rep's world premiere ofÂ The Heart Sellers.
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre PresentsÂ WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At StudioÂ Theatre, Broadway Theatre CenterÂ Milwaukee Chamber Theatre PresentsÂ WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At StudioÂ Theatre, Broadway Theatre CenterÂ 
January 10, 2023

Milwaukee Chamber TheatreÂ (MCT)Â announces the first professional Milwaukee production in over two decades of Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?,Â directed byÂ Keira FrommÂ and featuring Wisconsin theater legends Laura Gordon and James RidgeÂ in the iconic roles of George and Martha.Â Â Â 
Sunset Playhouse Presents Broadway's Best: Schwartz & Sondheim Musical MainStage ConcertSunset Playhouse Presents Broadway's Best: Schwartz & Sondheim Musical MainStage Concert
January 10, 2023

If you love musical theater, then you're already familiar with this pair of Stephens-two of Broadway's finest composers. Covering their remarkably-wide body of work in our normal 80-minute format would be nearly impossible. So we made an executive decision to expand this particular concert with two additional performers AND an intermission!
First Stage Kicks Off New Year With Hopeful Production Of CARMELA FULL OF WISHESFirst Stage Kicks Off New Year With Hopeful Production Of CARMELA FULL OF WISHES
January 3, 2023

Milwaukee's First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, begins the new year with CARMELA FULL OF WISHES, adapted by First Stage Resident PlaywrightÂ Alvaro Saar Rios, (ON THE WINGS OF A MARIPOSA/Â LUCHADORA!),Â fromÂ the popular book by award-winning children's authorÂ Matt de la PeÃ±a, with illustrations byÂ Christian Robinson.Â In this beautiful adaptation, audiences will discover that it isÂ Carmela's birthday, and her wish has already come true â€“ she's finally old enough to join her big brother as he does the family errands!
Cast & Creative Team Announced for EVITA at Skylight Music TheatreCast & Creative Team Announced for EVITA at Skylight Music Theatre
January 3, 2023

Skylight Music Theatre has announced the cast and creative team forÂ Evita,Â running February 3-19, 2023 at Skylightâ€™s Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center.
share