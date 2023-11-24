Photos: Get a First Look at THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL at First Stage

First Stage's THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL opens today at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater.

Get a first look at photos below!



There are two casts for THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL: the Kerpow Cast and the Shazam Cast.

This hysterically funny and heartwarming musical is based on the play by Barbara Robinson and created by the talented husband/wife team of Jahnna Beecham(Playwright/Lyricist) and Malcolm Hillgartner (Composer/Lyricist). The production will be directed and choreographed by First Stage alum and Northern Sky Associate Artistic Director Molly Rhode. THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL is filled with catchy,'60s-inspired original music and a delightful story that both young and old will enjoy. The horrible Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world. The entire town panics when these rowdy six siblings are cast in the church's annual Christmas pageant. It's up to good-hearted Mrs. Bradley to help the Herdmans – and the rest of the town – discover the true meaning of Christmas before it's too late. Silent night? Not a chance, but sometimes a little joyful noise is just right for Christmas.

