Photos: Get a First Look at THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL at First Stage

The production runs through December 24.
First Stage's THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL opens today at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater.
There are two casts for THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL: the Kerpow Cast and the Shazam Cast.
This hysterically funny and heartwarming musical is based on the play by Barbara Robinson and created by the talented husband/wife team of Jahnna Beecham(Playwright/Lyricist) and Malcolm Hillgartner (Composer/Lyricist). The production will be directed and choreographed by First Stage alum and Northern Sky Associate Artistic Director Molly Rhode. THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL is filled with catchy,'60s-inspired original music and a delightful story that both young and old will enjoy. The horrible Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world. The entire town panics when these rowdy six siblings are cast in the church's annual Christmas pageant. It's up to good-hearted Mrs. Bradley to help the Herdmans – and the rest of the town – discover the true meaning of Christmas before it's too late. Silent night? Not a chance, but sometimes a little joyful noise is just right for Christmas.
Photo credit: Paul Ruffolo
J.T. Backes (front), Laura Gordon, Bree Beelow, and Michelle LoRicco
Lorelai Wesselowski and Terrance Ilion, Jr.
Mila Rodriguez (center) and cast
Karen Estrada, J.T. Backes, Lachrisa Grandberry, Chase Stoeger, Michelle LoRicco, and cast
Lorelai Wesselowski (center) and cast
Lachrisa Grandberry (far left), J.T. Backes (center) and cast
Maya O'Day Biddle (center) and cast
Maya O'Day Biddle (center) and cast
John Eash-Scott, Maya O'Day Biddle (center) and Evianna Gibbons
Maya O'Day Biddle, Karen Estrada (center), Eviana Gibbons, and cast
