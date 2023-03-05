Photos: First Look at First Stage's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES, based on the iconic animated Nickelodeon series by Stephen Hillenberg, with book by Kyle Jarrow, runs at First Stage through April 2, 2023, at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately 75 minutes plus intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 6+.

SpongeBob fans young and old will delight in seeing their favorite characters come to life on stage! The production features original songs by an array of legendary musicians including Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco and David Bowie, to name a few. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau and will be directed by Tommy Novak, (recently seen at First Stage's production of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER™ as Sam the Snowman), choregraphed by noted choreographer Katelin Zelon, with Musical Direction by area favorite Paul Helm. Milwaukee families will get to dive deep into the undersea town of Bikini Bottom with SpongeBob and his quirky circle of friends and neighbors - Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, Mr. Krabs and even Plankton - in this dynamic stage musical. Chaos erupts when SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation at the threat of Mt. Humongous. Just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. First Stage audiences will discover that the power of optimism really can save the world! Sponsored by Molitor Foundation.

ADULT CAST

Doug Clemons (Squidward); Jesse Bhamrah* (Plankton); Zach Thomas Woods (Krabs/Ensemble); Bree Beelow* (Karen the Computer/Sea Anemone/Ensemble);

Lachrisa Grandberry* (Mrs. Mayor/Ensemble); Raven Dockery (Puff/Sea Anemone/Ensemble); Paul Helm* (Foley Artist); Jonathan Gideon (Understudy for Doug Clemons); George Lorimer (Understudy for Jesse Bhamrah); Zackary Simonini (Understudy for Zach Thomas Woods); Rachel Skowronski(Understudy for Bree Beelow); Sophie Michalski (Understudy for Lachrisa Grandberry) and Mireya Magallon (Understudy for Raven Dockery).

*Appearing through an Agreement between First Stage and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

YOUNG PERFORMER CASTS

Young Performer roles are double cast. Young Performers in the Sponge Cast include:

Gracie Halverson (Madison) as SpongeBob SquarePants; Gavin Miller (Wauwatosa) as Patrick; Natalie Ortega (Grayslake, IL) as Sandy; Savannah Carlson (Mequon) as Perch Perkins; Lorelei Wesselowski (Milwaukee) as Ensemble; Grace Nealy (Waukesha) as Ensemble; William Swoboda (Whitefish Bay) as Ensemble; Terynn Erby-Walker (Milwaukee) as Ensemble; Taylor Arnstein (Fox Point) as Ensemble and Elliot Lippman (Shorewood) as Ensemble.

Young Performers in the Starfish Cast include: Thatcher Jacobs (Fox Point) as SpongeBob SquarePants; Zachary Church (West Bend) as Patrick; Naima Gaines (Milwaukee) as Sandy; Lainey Techtmann (New Berlin) as Perch Perkins; Isabella Schmitz (Port Washington) as Ensemble; Ceci Cornell (Elm Grove) as Ensemble; Terrance Ilion (Fox Point) as Ensemble; Sophia Lohse (Whitefish Bay) as Ensemble; Evie Patrick (Whitefish Bay) as Ensemble and Abram Nelson(Whitefish Bay) as Ensemble.

Please note: To find out which cast is performing on a specific performance day, please refer to the website on the show page located here: firststage.org/spongebob

The Artistic & Creative Team for THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES includes: Tommy Novak* (Director); Paul Helm* (Music Director); Katelin Zelon (Choreographer); Kristin Ellert (Scenic Designer); Jason Fassl, USA (Lighting Designer); Gabrielle Tifft (Assistant to the Lighting Designer); Erin Paige-Bhamrah (Sound Designer); Theresa Ham (Costume Designer); Isabel Patt* (Stage Manager) and Rachel Campoli (Assistant Stage Manager).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Tickets start at $32 - Tickets may be purchased at firststage.org or through the Marcus Center Box Office, in person at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee or by phone (414) 273-7206 or toll free at (888) 612-3500. The number for TDD (for deaf and hard of hearing patrons) is (414) 273-3080.

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo