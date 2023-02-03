Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at EVITA at Skylight Music Theatre

The story follows Eva Duarte and her meteoric rise from impoverished child to the most powerful woman in Latin America.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Skylight Music Theatre is presenting Evita, running February 3-19, 2023 at Skylight's Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

Get a first look at photos below!

Evita has won seven Tony Awards and is considered a masterpiece from the team of Tim Rice (lyrics) and Andrew Lloyd Webber (music). The story follows Eva Duarte and her meteoric rise from impoverished child to wife of Argentine president Juan Perón to becoming the most powerful woman in Latin America.

Photo credit: Mark Frohna

Mariano Logiudice and Guillermina Quiroga

Rána Roman (center) and the cast

The cast

Rána Roman (center) and the cast

Andrew Varela

Christian Feliciano and (background) Richard Bermudez

Andrew Varela and Rána Roman

Rána Roman and Andrew Varela

Ashley Rodriguez and (background) Richard Bermudez

Andrew Varela and Rána Roman

The cast

Andrew Varela and (background) the cast

Rána Roman

(center, top) Rána Roman and (bottom) the cast

Andrew Varela and Rána Roman

(front) Richard Bermudez and (background) Rána Roman




Next Narrative Monologue Competition Milwaukee Regionals to Take Place This Month at Milwa Photo
Next Narrative Monologue Competition Milwaukee Regionals to Take Place This Month at Milwaukee Rep
Milwaukee Rep will host the second annual Next Narrative Monologue Competition a new, national program for high school students featuring the work of contemporary Black playwrights created by Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company. 
Skylight Music Theatre Announces Summer Education Programs for Young Theatre Artists Photo
Skylight Music Theatre Announces Summer Education Programs for Young Theatre Artists
Skylight Music Theatre has announced its 2023 summer education programming for youth in 4th-12th grades interested in performance, technical theatre, and creative writing.
August Wilsons SEVEN GUITARS to Open at Milwaukee Repertory Theater in March Photo
August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS to Open at Milwaukee Repertory Theater in March
Milwaukee Repertory Theater will present August Wilson’s Seven Guitars, March 7 – April 2, 2023, in the Quadracci Powerhouse.
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Comes to Marcus Performing Arts Center Photo
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Comes to Marcus Performing Arts Center
The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO) with Wynton Marsalis will be presenting Middle East Meditations with internationally-renowned Iraqi oud musician, Naseer Shamma, one night only at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Part of the 2022/23 MPAC Presents: Jazz Series, the performance will take place February 2 at 7:30pm.

