Photo Flash: GRETEL! at Milwaukee's First Stage

This past weekend First Stage opened GRETEL!, a new folk rock musical developed as part of the First Stage Foundry Stage Series. It combines the tale of HANSEL AND GRETEL with VASILISA THE BRAVE (the Russian Cinderella) into a story family audiences will find both compelling and inspiring. Directed by Artistic Director Jeff Frank and showing First Stage's commitment to developing new work, this folk rock musical runs now through March 22 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.

Check out photos below!

GRETEL! runs through March 22, 2020 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, located at 325 W. Walnut Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets are $16. Tickets are available online at www.firststage.org or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961. Performance runtime is approximately 90 minutes, including intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 8 - 15+.





