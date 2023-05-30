Outskirts Theatre Co. Reveals 2023-24 Season Lineup

Outskirts Theatre Co. has officially announced their 2023-2024 season, celebrating 10 years of producing quality theatre performances and creating professional opportunities for emerging artists in the community.

Outskirts was founded in 2014 by Ryan Rehak, a graduate of Carroll University’s Theatre & Arts Management Program. The organization started as a fictional nonprofit for a class project. From there, Outskirts produced their first show that summer and continued on to become a full fledged semi-professional performing arts group.

Since then, Outskirts has staged 14 productions as well as a number of concerts, cabarets, and other special events. They have employed over 100 artists, providing many of them with their first paid performing gigs. Many Outskirts Alumni have gone on to perform at Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Skylight Music Theatre, and other professional venues in Milwaukee, Chicago, New York, and across the country.

Heading into their 10 Year Season, Outskirts has announced several big changes to the organization as they continue to grow. Earlier this year, the theatre company announced the promotion of Samantha Paige into the role of Co-Artistic Director. Paige is leading the organization into this next chapter beside Rehak, and managing a team of Artistic Staff that includes Dyllan Brown, Allyson Imig, and Frankie Steitz.

Outskirts has also announced an official residency at the Waukesha Civic Theatre. After several years of performing in the WCT space and partnering in creative ways, both organizations have decided to take the next step in building this relationship. Outskirts will have a permanent home at the Waukesha Civic Theatre with rehearsal and administrative space. They will also continue to perform at the theatre, with two of the four productions in 2023-2024 season being held there.

In an effort to further their mission of creating professional opportunities for emerging artists, Outskirts has also announced a new educational program, the Growing Artistic Professionals Program. The GAP Program is an Artistic Residency that will select 2-4 artists each season to complete a 1-2 season residency. While in the program, GAP Artists will receive stipends for professional development, artistic opportunities in every Outskirts production, Master Classes with local and regional artistic leaders, and opportunities to perform in front casting directors from larger theatre companies in Milwaukee. This season, Outskirts will launch the program with two GAP artists: Aidan Black and Miranda Parker.

In order to produce such a large and exciting season, grow the educational efforts, and continue the growth of the organization, Outskirts has also announced the 10-100-1000 Fundraising Campaign. To celebrate 10 years, they are looking for 100 individuals or businesses to donate $1,000. The $100,000 goal will help cover the expenses of the upcoming season and help to build funds to continue healthy operations and expand their offerings.

Outskirts Theatre is excited to announce the shows and events that will make up the 10 Year Season.

Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead

August 11 - 20, 2023, Inspiration Studios in West Allis

When CB’s dog dies from rabies, CB begins to question the existence of an afterlife. A chance meeting with the target of CB’s friends’ bullying offers CB a peace of mind and sets in motion a friendship that will push teen angst to the very limits.

Directed by Ryan Rehak and Samantha Paige

This is the second time OTC has produced this show. It was the inaugural production first staged in August 2014 in Carroll University’s Studio Theatre.

The cast features all Outskirts Alumni including Aidan Black, Abbi McBee, Daniel Bingham, Miranda Parker, Ernesto Bell, Ivy Broder, Alexa Andrews, and Eddie Curran.

Bat Boy: The Musical

January 5 - 14, 2024, Waukesha Civic Theatre in Waukesha

Based on a story in The Weekly World News, BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL is a musical comedy/horror show about a half boy/half bat creature who is discovered in a cave near Hope Falls, West Virginia.

Directed by the Outskirts Artistic Staff

Music Directed by Julie Johnson

Featuring The Adequate Band with Julie Johnson, Ken Marchand, Charlie Collins, and Laura Proeber.

Stop Kiss

April 5 - 14, 2024, Waukesha Civic Theatre in Waukesha

After Callie meets Sara, the two unexpectedly fall in love. Their first kiss provokes a violent attack that transforms their lives in a way they could never anticipate.

Directed by Jennifer Dobby

Jennifer Dobby is the Assistant Professor of Theatre Arts and Chair of the Department of Visual and Performing Arts at Carroll University.

The show will feature Samantha Paige and Frankie Steitz in the two lead roles.

La Cage Aux Folles

June 14 - 30, 2024, in WaukeshaLa Cage NiteClub in Milwaukee

After 20 years of partnered bliss, Georges and Albin, two men partnered for better or worse, get a bit of both when Georges' son (fathered during a one-night fling) announces his impending marriage to the daughter of a bigoted, right-wing politician.

Directed by Jonathan Hetler

Music Directed by Paula Foley Tillen

Jonathan Hetler is the Artistic Producer and Casting Director of Milwaukee Repertory Theater.

The show is sponsored by La Cage NiteClub, who will be celebrating their 40th anniversary when the show is produced.

The show will feature Outskirts Theatre Founder Ryan Rehak in the role of Albin.

Outskirts Theatre will also host two additional special events this season.

Adult Prom

July 22nd, 2023

Hosted by Kathy Ippolite

Join us for a “Night Under the Stars” - a beautiful backyard prom hosted by Kathy Ippolite in honor of Outskirts Theatre’s 10 Year Anniversary Season. Relive your high school memories (or nightmares) with this fun adults only prom!

.05k Fun “Run”

October 8, 2023

Boscos Social Club

The Run For People Who Hate Running - Only 164 Feet! Join us for the 4th Annual Fun Run, one of the most exciting events of the year! Join us for a quick run, followed by a fun party of games, pizza, specialty shots, and more!

Auditions for the upcoming season will be held on July 8 and 9, 2023. This season, all roles in the season will receive a stipend. Audition information, show information, and sign ups are currently available on their website: Click Here

Tickets for all shows and events will go live on the Outskirts Theatre website on Thursday, June 1, 2023. More information about the season can be found at the website.