Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Present THE COMPASS This July

Milwaukee Rep will present The Compass by Michael Rohd performed by the 2021/22 Professional Training Institute (PTI) ensemble July 28 - 31, 2022 in the Stiemke Studio at Milwaukee Rep.

The Professional Training Institute (PTI) is an advanced actor training program for students in 9-12 grade. The class of 2021/22 consists of 15 students from 10 different high schools including: Gabriela Bastardo (Golda Meir HS), Alexa Crump (Milwaukee HS of the Arts), Jonathan Edwards (Rufus King HS), Terynn Erby-Walker (Golda Meir HS), Ana Gutierrez (Ronald Reagan HS), Liam Jeninga (Delavan-Darien HS), Michael Loomans (Slinger HS), Kyra Mathias (Kettle Moraine School for Art and Performance), Molly McVey (Nicolet HS), Yexuanj Rivera Melendez (Milwaukee HS of the Arts), Costello Mylott (Rufus King HS), Angel Rivera (Pius XI HS), Magdalyn Rowley-Lange (Ronald Reagan HS), Alexandria Woods (Rufus King HS), and Isabel Young (Walden III HS).

The Compass by Michael Rohd is a groundbreaking, live interactive performance that explores the intersection of technology and decision-making. At the center of The Compass is a trial, determining the fate of a young person who used the app to make a life-altering decision. In this play, every show will end differently depending on what the audience decides. Join us as we navigate the question: When someone else, or something else, tells you what to do, what exactly are you responsible for?

The Compass is directed by Jeffrey Mosser with costume design by Nicholas Hartman, video design by Joseph Burke, sound design by EJ Hankins, lighting design by Emily Ottinger and stage managed by Josh Hart.

Tickets to The Compass are $10 and can be purchased online by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. The Compass will be performed in the Stiemke Studio July 28 - 30 at 7pm and July 31 at 2pm.

The 2021/22 PTI Ensemble were chosen out of hundreds of exceptionally talented students from all across Wisconsin to receive free training over the course of the academic year. The students gather throughout the school year to develop their talent and knowledge in the field of performance, ending the year with a capstone performance where they are paid as professional actors.



Support for the PTI program is provided by funders of Milwaukee Rep's Education & Engagement Department, which is designed to further the theater's mission of creating positive change in the cultural, social and economic vitality of Milwaukee. Education & Engagement supporters include Greater Milwaukee Foundation, The Lubar Family Foundation, The Richard and Ethel Herzfeld Foundation, Northwestern Mutual with additional support from Fred Pike and Cecilia Taylor.

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues in the Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex- the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over six decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee's vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity.