Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Hold Exclusive One-Day Ticket Sale For FOOTLOOSE

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will kick off the 2026/27 Season with an exclusive One Day Sale for the musical opener Footloose on Monday, June 22. Directed and choreographed by Olivier Award-winner Stephen Mear, Footloose bursts onto the stage with high‑octane choreography and ’80s anthems September 22 – November 1, 2026.

To save 30% on Adult Tickets during the One Day Sale on Monday, June 22 visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com starting at 7:00AM or call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee from 9:00AM with code DANCE.



Early buyers receive the best combination of price and seat selection. During last season's record-breaking Come From Away production, One Day Sale purchasers paid an average of just $58 per ticket, substantially less than patrons who waited until performances neared capacity.



Footloose is directed and choreographed by Olivier Award-winner Stephen Mear with music direction by Dan Kazemi who has music directed over 30 productions at Milwaukee Rep. The creative team is rounded out with set design by Todd Ivins (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Raquel Adorno (As You Like It, Writers Theatre), lighting design by Jason Fassl (Come From Away, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Cricket Myers (Run Bambi Run, Milwaukee Rep), voice and dialect coaching by Jill Walmsley Zager and casting by Jonathan Hetler, CSA and Michael Donovan Casting.

Footloose will be performed September 22 – November 1, 2026, in the Ellen & Joe Checotra Powerhouse Theater .

