Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Milwaukee Rep and No Studios Presents 'Please Come Off-Book, an Evening of Poetry and Discussion with Kevin Kantor'

In Please Come Off-Book, Kevin Kantor crafts a raw and vulnerable confluence between two of their passions: acting and poetry.

Mar. 12, 2021  
Milwaukee Rep and No Studios Presents 'Please Come Off-Book, an Evening of Poetry and Discussion with Kevin Kantor'

As part of a rolling release of their debut full-length collection of poetry Please Come Off-Book, Kevin Kantor (seen at Milwaukee Rep in Things I Know To Be True and The Legend of Georgia McBride) will be reading poems from their new book, joined by guest readers also working at the intersection of poetry and live theater.

In Please Come Off-Book, Kevin Kantor crafts a raw and vulnerable confluence between two of their passions: acting and poetry, using their experiences as a trans non-binary theatre maker as an extended lends of exploration into gender identity, family dynamics and growing up queer. They will be joined in performance and discussion by poet and playwright Dave Harris (Tambo & Bones) and actor and poet Bianca Phipps (crown noble).

Please Come Off -Book is available for pre-order at Button Poetry

For more information please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
BroadwayWorld Unisex T-Shirt
Swing T-Shirt
Ask Me About My Dream Roles Sticker

Related Articles
Syracuse Stage Cold Read Festival Goes Virtual in 2021 Photo

Syracuse Stage Cold Read Festival Goes Virtual in 2021

Mad Horse Theatre Presents Virtual Chit Chat Photo

Mad Horse Theatre Presents Virtual Chit Chat

THE ARTS, UNDISTANCED Launches Today With Wynton Marsalis & JNai Bridges Photo

THE ARTS, UNDISTANCED Launches Today With Wynton Marsalis & J'Nai Bridges

TRU Announces March Panel Rethinking Marketing Strategies To Reach The Wider Virtual Audie Photo

TRU Announces March Panel 'Rethinking Marketing Strategies To Reach The Wider Virtual Audience'


More Hot Stories For You

  • Composer Robert Honstein Releases New EP and Film, MIDDLE GROUND, Featuring Violinist Kate Stenberg
  • Valerie McCaffrey's DIRTY BOMB To Air On Shorts HD TV
  • AMC CEO Remains Optimistic About the Company's Ability to Bounce Back
  • NewFilmmakers LA Presents Panel On Feature Filmmaking