Milwaukee Rep and No Studios Presents 'Please Come Off-Book, an Evening of Poetry and Discussion with Kevin Kantor'

As part of a rolling release of their debut full-length collection of poetry Please Come Off-Book, Kevin Kantor (seen at Milwaukee Rep in Things I Know To Be True and The Legend of Georgia McBride) will be reading poems from their new book, joined by guest readers also working at the intersection of poetry and live theater.

In Please Come Off-Book, Kevin Kantor crafts a raw and vulnerable confluence between two of their passions: acting and poetry, using their experiences as a trans non-binary theatre maker as an extended lends of exploration into gender identity, family dynamics and growing up queer. They will be joined in performance and discussion by poet and playwright Dave Harris (Tambo & Bones) and actor and poet Bianca Phipps (crown noble).

Please Come Off -Book is available for pre-order at Button Poetry

