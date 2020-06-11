Milwaukee Rep Raises $109K to Support More Online Content

Milwaukee Rep has announced the completion of the Donald & Donna Baumgartner and Elizabeth Quadracci Harned Family Double-Down for Artists Challenge which raised a total of $109,000 to support Milwaukee Rep's terrific and talented artists that have been severely impacted by COVID-19. Thanks to the generosity of every donor Milwaukee Rep is able to continue to produce digital and online artistic content through the Milwaukee Rep: From Our Home to Your Home portal, which employs a diverse group of artists to create direct to home programming including free seminars and workshops by Rep artisans, educational kits for children, Wellness Wednesdays focusing on health, and commissioned world-premiere monologues now through September.

"We are so grateful for the extraordinary generosity from Donald and Donna Baumgartner, the Elizabeth Quadracci Harned Family, and every person who donated to the Double-Down for Artists Challenge," said Artistic Director Mark Clements. "While we cannot gather together in person, it is wonderful to be able to provide content you can enjoy from your home and employ a diverse group of artists to entertain, uplift and enlighten us in ways that only theater can during these extraordinary times."



Milwaukee Rep's Our Home to Your Home online content continues in June with the programming noted below. With the completion of the Double-Down campaign we are able to extend our virtual programming and employ artists through September. Programs for July-September will be announced later this month.

Current Our Home to Your Home Programming

- "What's the Tea?" interviews with Artistic Director Mark Clements and different featured artists post every Tuesday. Upcoming guests include actor and host of "Around the Corner with John McGivern" on Milwaukee PBS John McGivern and Milwaukee Film's Chief Executive Officer & Artistic Director Jonathan Jackson.

- Featured Artists Songs with some of Milwaukee Rep's most beloved artists will feature Angela Ingersoll, Courter Simmons, Christina Acosta Robinson, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Sarah Litzsinger, Bri Sudia, Sophia Macias and Zonya Love throughout the month of June.

- Commissioned Pieces, which consist of a 3-5 minute monologue/dance piece/song centered on the themes of connectivity, hope and the need for community, continue in June with new pieces by West Side Story choreographer Jon Rua on June 10, and playwrights Lauren Yee on June 17, and Martín Zimmerman on June 24.

- Online Workshops continue in June with a wonderful line up. Sign up for each class by Noon the day of the workshop via athome@milwaukeerep.com and a link will be sent prior to the workshop. On June 10 Teaching Artist Hope Parow and artist and entrepreneur Ray "Nitti" Boynes on Harnessing Creativity for Healing Communities. On June 19 artist and activist, Nancy Moricette (last seen in Eclipsed) will integrate how to work through trauma as an artist and black woman affected by anti-black systems in this country. She will seek on how we can sustain the movement by cultivating white allies and accomplices and aligning with marginalized communities affected by structural bias in this country. June 24 BJ Daniels dishes about what it takes to be a drag queen, (or king), tricks of the trade, and how drag can take you places you've only dreamed of.

Reprise Series provides artists a platform for a combination of storytelling, monologue and songs, and an opportunity to display their own unique creative talents. Coming up June 12 is David M. Lutken and the Seat of the Pants Band performing a live concert including audience requests and prerecorded songs with the talented cast of our cancelled world premiere production, Hootenanny: The Musicale.

- Wellness Videos feature resources to help nurture the mind and soul as part of #WellnessWednesdays continue on June 10 with Ambrose Wilson Brown teaching the Straw Breathing Technique - lessons on how to reduce stress through breathing. Followed on June 17 with Nancy Moricette, actor and activist last seen in Eclipsed at Milwaukee Rep will integrate how to work through trauma as an artist and black woman affected by anti-black systems in this country. She will seek on how we can sustain the movement by cultivating white allies and accomplices and aligning with marginalized communities affected by structural bias in this country. June 24 Courtney Arango seen in Milwaukee Rep's productions of In the Heights and West Side Story takes us through a quick circuit style workout with eight different exercises for all ages and fitness levels. On July 1 Nancy Lemenager a Broadway actress, dancer, teacher, and choreographer gets you moving in this energizing 8 minute warm-up to help clear your mind, free your body and start your day off right.

- Behind the Scenes Thursday, June 11 with Rep Casting Director Frank Honts giving valuable surefire self-tape audition tape tips with the help of Milwaukee Rep favorites Jim Pickering and Tami Workentin. On June 18 Laura Braza, Artistic Producer and Director, and Meghan Brown, Playwright (The Tasters) engage in an online conversation about the writer and director collaboration, moderated by Associate Artistic Director and head of New Play Development, May Adrales. On June 24 join Milwaukee Rep Literary Manager Deanie Vallone in conversation with Rep commissioned playwright Eleanor Burgess (The Niceties) to take a behind the scenes look at how a play develops from idea to full production...and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

