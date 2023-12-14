Milwaukee Rep Brings The Classic LITTLE WOMEN To The Stage, January 16 - February 18

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

Now celebrating its 70th Anniversary Season, Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Little Women, January 16 – February 18, 2024, in the Quadracci Powerhouse.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

Now celebrating its 70th Anniversary Season, Click Here presents Little Women, January 16 – February 18, 2024, in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Prolific playwright Kate Hamill (Sense and Sensibility, Mrs. Holmes and Mrs. Watson) has adapted the beloved novel by Louisa May Alcott into a timeless tale for a new generation. 

Little Women is an endearing story of family, friendship, love and adventure that never fails to tug on the heartstrings, and with a new adaptation by prolific playwright Kate Hamill, it's never been more resonant. During the years of the Civil War, ambitious 15-year-old Jo March and her sisters must navigate hardships, heartbreak and humility as they come of age in a world bound by class and tragedy. Tender and playful, this incredible production will help you fall in love all over again with these four young dreamers as they discover themselves in a country divided.

The cast for Little Women features Rebecca Cort (Into the Woods, 5th Avenue Theatre) as Amy March, Amelio García (La Comedia of Errors, Oregon Shakespeare Festival) as Jo March, Macall Gordon (Admissions, Seattle Public Theatre) as Hannah/Mrs. Mingott, Chiké Johnson (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep) as Mr. Laurence, Colleen Madden (Black Pearl Sings!, Milwaukee Rep) as Marmee March, Cy Paolantonio (Beauty and the Beast, 5th Avenue Theatre) as Meg March, Katie Peabody (The Humans, Coachella Valley Rep) as Beth March, Richard Nguyen Sloniker (Dry Powder, Seattle Rep) as John Brookes and former Milwaukee Rep Emerging Professional Resident Austin Winters as Laurie.

The creative team for Little Women includes director Marti Lyons (Wife of a Salesman, Milwaukee Rep), set designer Collette Pollard (Steel Magnolias, Milwaukee Rep), costume designer An-lin Dauber (Metamorphoses, Seattle Rep), lighting designer Reza Behjat (Sanctuary City, Steppenwolf Theatre), sound designer and original music by Jane Shaw (The Wanderers, Roundabout), movement director Cy Paolantonio, fight director and intimacy consultant Alyssa Kay, dramaturg Paul Adolphsen, music director Aaron M. Davis Norman, stage manager Kira Neighbors and assistant stage manager Shay Trusty.

Little Women marks the third play in Milwaukee Rep's Classics Initiative which started in 2019 through a renewable grant by The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation to produce one Classic play in the Quadracci Powerhouse in tandem with innovative audience development, community engagement and educational activities. Each play will maximize educational opportunities in the network of 200 schools across the state currently receiving educational programming from Milwaukee Rep.  Past Classics Initiative plays include As You Like It in 2022 and Much Ado About Nothing this past March 2023.

Little Women is presented by The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation with Corporate Sponsor PNC Bank and Executive Producers Julia and Bladen Burns, and Sandy and Bill Haack alongside Associate Producers Katie and Chris Hermann and Catherine and Buddy Robinson. It is a co-production with Seattle Repertory Theater.

Little Women tickets are available for purchase online at Click Here, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. 


