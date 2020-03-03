Milwaukee Rep Announces New Scrooge In A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Milwaukee Rep is pleased to welcome back Lee E. Ernst as Ebenezer Scrooge in the 45th Anniversary production of A Christmas Carol at the historic Pabst Theater November 24 - December 24, 2020.

Lee E. Ernst first appeared at Milwaukee Rep in 1993 creating many memorable roles including Scrooge in A Christmas Carol from 2004 -2006, Vince Lombardi in Lombardi, Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, The Emcee in Cabaret, Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, Frank Lloyd Wright in Work Song, Levin in Anna Karenina, Truffaldino in Servant of Two Masters, George in Of Mice and Men, Clov in Endgame, and the title roles in Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure, Richard III, The Foreigner and Tartuffe to name a few. Ernst is currently a University of Delaware Rep Company member and a Lunt-Fontanne Fellow, presented by the Ten Chimneys Foundation.

Artistic Director Mark Clements' adaptation of A Christmas Carol returns to the historic Pabst Theater for the fifth time in 2020. Charles Dickens' timeless tale of love, hope and redemption is filled with just the right blend of beautiful music, lively dancing, stunning sets and eye-popping special effects.



The best seats at the best prices for the 45th Anniversary production of A Christmas Carol are available with a Subscription to Milwaukee Rep. Purchase a Subscription at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. Group tickets go on sale Monday, March 9 and are available for parties of 10+ by calling 414-290-5340. Single Tickets go on sale in July 2020.

A Christmas Carol is sponsored by Wells Fargo and presented by Jay Franke and David Herro with Associate Producers Molly and Tom Duffey. Milwaukee Rep is sponsored in part by the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF).

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.





