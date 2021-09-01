Milwaukee Performing Arts Organizations Require Proof of Vaccination of Negative COVID-19 Test

Milwaukee's performing arts organizations will require COVID-19 vaccinations or proof of negative test within 72 hours of events for all audience members 12 and up attending indoor performances beginning in September. This announcement is made with the support of the City of Milwaukee Health Department and in alliance with other organizations including Summerfest, The Pabst Theater Group, Milwaukee Film and the larger Milwaukee arts community.

Performing arts organizations following these COVID-19 precautions include: Black Arts MKE, First Stage, Florentine Opera, Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Present Music, and Skylight Music Theatre. Exact protocols may vary by organization, and audience members are encouraged to contact individual organizations for details or questions regarding policies. These organizations will offer refunds for previously purchased tickets. Visit their individual websites or call their box offices for details.

"The health and safety of our audiences, artists and staff remain the top priority for all of us in the Milwaukee performing arts community," said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, Marcus Performing Arts Center President and CEO. "Our industry faced tremendous challenges and financial devastation over the past 18 months, and this precautionary step will give us the ability to stay in business and ensure live performances can continue safely throughout the city."

Vaccination and testing requirements for audiences align with precautions taken by others in the performing arts industry across the country, including Broadway theaters in New York City and more than 65 venues within The League of Chicago Theaters that recently announced similar protocols.

"Creating a unified safety policy for our organizations follows the guidance from local and national health experts, and more importantly, it means we're doing what's best for our audiences to help reduce their risk of illness while keeping the arts community healthy, safe and protected," said Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater Executive Director.

"I applaud the efforts of our performing arts partners to keep their audiences and performers safe," said Kirsten Johnson, City of Milwaukee Health Department Commissioner of Health. "The only way for us to move out of the pandemic and get back to doing the things we love is for more people to be vaccinated. I am grateful our partners have made the tough decisions to protect our residents so we can all enjoy Milwaukee's performing arts."

