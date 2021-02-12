Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Expands Staff By Two Positions

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has introduced two new staff members who joined the organization this winter. Samantha Martinson takes the formal position of Education Associate after working with MCT since 2014 in varying capacities including acting, assistant producing, and literary support for the Young Playwrights Festival, and Malkia Stampley will establish the role of Milwaukee Black Theater Festival Artistic Producer.

"It is our honor to add these incredible women to the MCT staff, they embody the heart of our mission and are exemplary examples of the passionate artistic leaders we hope to build upon here at MCT," said Managing Director Amy Esposito.

Stampley is a stage, television, and film actor, director, and producer born, raised, and trained in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As a theater artist, her work has been seen in New York, Chicago, and regionally, and at companies including Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, American Players Theatre, First Stage, Skylight Music Theatre, Congo Square,

Forward Theatre, and Black Arts MKE, among many others. She co-founded Milwaukee's Bronzeville Arts Ensemble where she served as Artistic Director for three years and is one of ten inaugural fellows with Broadway for Racial Justice, a national nonprofit that provides "resources, assistance, and amplification for BIPOC in the Broadway and Theatrical community at-large". She made her MCT debut as Mrs. Miller in DOUBT, and served as a founding member of the Leadership Committee of the first annual Milwaukee Black Theater Festival, as well as a member of its artistic ensemble.

Martinson is a theater artist and teacher-she has worked in administration, education, and production at several regional theaters including Milwaukee Repertory Theater, First Stage, and Door Shakespeare. At MCT, Samantha facilitates high school playwriting residencies across the greater Milwaukee area and assistant produces the biennial Young Playwrights Festival Showcase.

"I admire the family Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has cultivated - its artists, administrators, and audience members believe in the true power of storytelling and amplifying the voices of Milwaukee," said Martinson. "Having worked with Marcella Kearns on MCT's flagship education program over the past several years, I can say without a doubt that the experience impacts all of those who are involved. In my role, as Education Associate, it is a privilege to help young adults feel empowered to share their stories. I value the relationships with our partner schools, students, actors, designers, and directors. I look forward to continuing this work and helping mentor the next generation of artists."

Said Stampley, "It is the ultimate gift as an artist to work with a theater who is embracing the challenges and expectations this past year demanded of all of us with an eagerness and a commitment to that work and a willingness to make room for new voices. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has a very dedicated and driven staff, and I look forward to building on what the entire Festival team created last year, navigating another year of uncertainty in the theater industry, ready to meet those challenges head on."

Artistic Director Brent Hazelton offered, "I'm thrilled to be able to add all of Malkia and Samantha's tremendous gifts and broad range of skills to our work at MCT. They have each demonstrated time and again their commitment to growing Milwaukee's theater community for the benefit of the city overall, and I cannot wait to include their insights and perspectives in our rapidly growing company".

For more information about Milwaukee Chamber Theatre or how to purchase subscriptions to the 20-21 virtually re-imagined season visit milwaukeechambertheatre.org.