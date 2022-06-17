Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Announces New Production Manager

This June, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre welcomed Noele Stollmack to the organization as its newest Production Manager.

Noele Stollmack has received international attention as a theatrical lighting designer for her collaboration with directors and artists including Meredith Monk, Ann Hamilton, Andrei Serban, and the late Dr. Jonathan Miller. Her lighting has appeared on stage at such venues as The Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Library of Congress Theatre, Carnegie Hall, The Santa Fe Opera, The Houston Grand Opera, and The Sydney Opera House. Noele has contributed to the development of significant lighting fixtures and products as a member of the product development teams for two of the principle theatrical lighting and lighting accessory manufacturers in North America. Her ongoing work as a theatrical lighting designer and lighting product development consultant provides a significant resource for architectural lighting projects.

"I'm thrilled to add an artist and human of Noele's caliber to the MCT team," said Artistic Director Brent Hazelton. "Beyond her exceptional skills as a lighting designer, she is diligent, forthright, and always striving for excellence in her work and in her facilitation of the work of others. I can't wait to see the positive impacts that her expertise and integrity will make on our productions."

As Production Manager, Noele supervised the international tours of mercy and impermanence for the House Foundation for the Arts, Meredith Monk. Prior to an 18-year tenure at Milwaukee's Florentine Opera as Director of Design and Production, Noele served as Production Manager with Tina Packer's Shakespeare and Co. in Lenox, Massachusetts.

About Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Founded in 1975 by Montgomery Davis and Ruth Schudson, guided until 2020 by Michael Wright and Kirsten Finn, and now led by Brent Hazelton and Amy A. Salat, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) partners with other arts organizations, community-based organizations, and universities to produce thought-provoking productions and innovative outreach programs on an intimate, human scale. As a leader in developing Milwaukee and Wisconsin's theater community, MCT provides regular employment and a stable artistic home to local theatre professionals through a five-play subscription season, the Young Playwrights Festival (YPF), and the Montgomery Davis Play Development Series (MDPDS). MCT performs at the Broadway Theatre Center in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward and is a proud Member Group of the United Performing Arts Fund. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to make a donation please visit milwaukeechambertheatre.org.

MCT recognizes that we gather on traditional homeland of the Kickapoo, Menominee, Peoria, Potawatomi, Miami, and Lakota peoples, and serve a community where members of Wisconsin's sovereign Miami, Anishinabe, Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Oneida, and Mohican nations remain present.

We welcome people of all races, all religions, all genders, all countries of origin, all sexual orientations, and all abilities. We welcome everyone. We stand with all those who feel unheard or silenced, and we will ensure this is a safe place for all who enter.