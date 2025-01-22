Marcus Performing Arts Center to Receive $35,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The ​Marcus Performing Arts Center has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts to receive a $35,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support its MPAC Presents programming. Specific funding from the NEA will help support MPAC’s Culture Collective programming and special performances this season. MPAC’s project is one of 1,127 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling more than $31.8 million that were announced as part of NEA’s first round of fiscal year 2025 grants.

“The NEA is proud to continue our nearly 60 years of supporting the efforts of organizations and artists that help to shape our country’s vibrant arts sector and communities of all types across our nation,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “It is inspiring to see the wide range of creative projects taking place, including the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s programming.”

MPAC President & CEO Kevin Giglinto stated, “At the Marcus Performing Arts Center, our mission is to deliver exceptional arts and cultural programming that reflects the vibrant diversity of our community. We remain deeply committed to advancing racial equity, diversity, and inclusion through transformative artistic experiences. The generous support from the NEA enhances Milwaukee’s creative landscape, allowing us to bring more inspiring and accessible artistic opportunities to everyone in our community.”

The 2024/25 MPAC Presents season (Dance, Jazz, and additional special performances) continues to incorporate diverse artists with the goal to improve the variety and cultural relevance of our offerings as well as introduce new artists and genres to audiences. The MPAC Presents series has seen a significant increase in attendance and variety of zip codes since refocusing programming to highlight artists from diverse backgrounds.

The grant also helps to advance the MPAC REDI Action Plan. Through this commitment, MPAC has pledged to ensure a minimum of 35% of its annual performing arts programming are presented by artists from diverse backgrounds.

Additionally, several of the artists supported in part by this funding are featured as part of MPAC’s second year of the Culture Collective, which is designed to celebrate and elevate the contributions of artists from diverse backgrounds across a spectrum of artistic disciplines.



