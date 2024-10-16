Marcus Performing Arts Center Launches New “Broadway Bridges Milwaukee” Arts Education Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In conjunction with The Broadway League and Broadway Across America, the Marcus Performing Arts Center has announced Broadway Bridges Milwaukee, providing hands-on intensive Broadway experiences for students from Milwaukee high schools.

Broadway Bridges On The Road is a new initiative from The Broadway League aimed at expanding access to Broadway touring performances for high school students nationwide. Building on the success of its New York City counterpart, Broadway Bridges Milwaukee provides an opportunity for local high school students to participate in a masterclass taught by a cast member, complimentary tickets to Equity productions, and a post-show Q&A.

Students from MPAC partner schools – Milwaukee High School of the Arts, Ronald Reagan High School, Riverside University High School, and St. Augustine Preparatory Academy – will attend this new program throughout the 2024/25 season.

The first Broadway Bridges Milwaukee session was held on Thursday, October 3 in conjunction with Beetlejuice, the first show of the 2024/25 Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center Season. Students participated in a dance workshop with Eric Anthony Johnson (Swing, Assistant Dance Captain), ate dinner during a pre-show talk with MPAC Director of Programming & Education John Hassig, attended the performance, and engaged in a post-show Q&A with company members.

“Broadway Bridges Milwaukee provides an incredible opportunity for our local high school students to not only experience the magic of Broadway but also to engage directly with the artists and creators behind these world-class productions,” said John Hassig, MPAC Director of Programming & Education. “Our goal is to inspire the next generation of arts lovers and provide meaningful, hands-on experiences that deepen their connection to the performing arts.”

The Marcus Performing Arts Center is one of just 24 Broadway League member venues from 16 states participating in Broadway Bridges On The Road, including Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, ASU Gammage in Tempe, Bass Concert Hall in Fort Worth, Blumenthal Arts in Charlotte, The National Theatre in Washington D.C., Broadway San Diego, Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Ensemble Arts Philly, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh, Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque, the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, the Hobby Center in Houston, the Morrison Center in Boise, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota and Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, in addition to cities within the American Theatre Guild’s and Celebrity Attractions’ purviews.

Broadway Bridges Milwaukee is generously supported by the Milwaukee Public Schools Partnership for Arts & Humanities, Bader Philanthropies, Inc., and in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. To learn more about supporting Broadway Bridges Milwaukee and MPAC’s other education programs, contact give@marcuscenter.org.

Comments