MOULIN ROUGE!, FUNNY GIRL, and More Set For Marcus Performing Arts Center's 2023/24 Season

Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC), Johnson Financial Group, and Broadway Across America are proud to announce the 2023/24 Broadway at the Marcus Center season, along with the new MPAC Presents Jazz and Dance series for 2023/24.

Broadway season includes:

DISNEY'S ALADDIN October 17-22, 2023

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD November 7-12, 2023

FUNNY GIRL January 9-14, 2024

MAMMA MIA!* February 20-25, 2024

CLUE March 12-17, 2024

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL April 23-28, 2024

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL May 14-26, 2024



*Add to make it a 7-show package



"The 2023/24 Broadway season has something for everyone," said Johnson Financial Group President and CEO Jim Popp. "Johnson Financial Group is proud to support the Marcus Performing Arts Center as they continue to elevate our region's arts scene through diverse, vibrant performing arts experiences."



The highly anticipated 2023/24 Johnson Financial Group at the Marcus Center Season includes iconic classics, must-see first national tours, and beloved fan favorites. MPAC is thrilled to present three Wisconsin premieres this season - FUNNY GIRL, CLUE, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - with MAMMA MIA! returning for the first time since 2015. Details of the complete season can be found at www.marcuscenter.org/broadway.



MPAC continues expanding programming with a new season of MPAC Presents offerings including 3-show series of Dance and Jazz plus numerous cultural, comedy, and family events that will be announced soon. The upcoming 2023/24 season of MPAC Presents is anchored in artistic excellence and continues to build upon MPAC's commitment to advance racial equity, diversity, and inclusion through the performing arts. Details of the complete season can be found at www.marcuscenter.org.



"The Marcus Performing Arts Center is proud to present another phenomenal lineup full of Tony Award-winning shows, Wisconsin premieres, dynamic and innovative artists, and so much more," said Jared Duymovic, MPAC Vice President of Programming & Engagement. "We're excited to continue engaging our community with inspiring, diverse artistic expressions, and we are so grateful for the continued support of our subscribers, donors, ticket buyers, and community."

Becoming a Broadway season subscriber is the only way for individuals to guarantee seats for all of the season's hottest shows. A subscription is more than just tickets - it's a guaranteed night out, a chance to create memories, and an experience you won't forget.



In addition, subscribers enjoy many benefits, including:

The same seats for each show in the package for one price

Exclusive ticket exchange privileges

Priority access to additional ticket purchases before the general public

Interest-free payment plan option

Convenient renewal - subscribers will be automatically renewed risk-free year after year

Subscribers can also enhance their theater experience with a gift to the Marcus Performing Arts Center Annual Fund. MPAC Donors receive unique year-round benefits and amenities. With an annual gift of $1,000 or more, subscribers will receive unlimited access to the Donor Lounge at MPAC during all Broadway shows, featuring themed specialty cocktails for each title, private restroom access, and lounge seating. For more information, visit www.marcuscenter.org/give.



Current 2022/23 subscribers have been emailed details regarding the 2023/24 automatic renewal process. For assistance, subscribers can log into their online Account Manager by visiting am.ticketmaster.com/mcpa1/. Subscribers may also call the Marcus Center Ticket Hotline: 414-273-2706 (M-F, 10am to 4pm) or their dedicated Broadway Across America Subscriber Hotline: 800-905-7469 (M-F, 10am to 5pm) for assistance.



New Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center subscription packages are available now. Packages start at $265 for the 6-show package and $305 for the 7-show package (inclusive of MAMMA MIA!). Those interested in becoming a subscriber can purchase at MarcusCenter.org/Broadway.



All performances will be held in Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202.



Groups starting at 10 or more should call 414-273-7207 for more information, reservations, and special pricing.



Tickets for individual Broadway productions typically go on sale to the general public eight to twelve weeks prior to the first performance.