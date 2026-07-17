Door Shakespeare to Host Free WILL IN THE WOODS Conversations for 2026 Season

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Door Shakespeare invites audiences to deepen their theater experience this summer with the return of Will in the Woods, a free educational series featuring engaging pre-show conversations inspired by the company's 2026 productions of Love's Labour's Lost and The Importance of Being Earnest.

Rooted in Door Shakespeare's belief that great plays reward curiosity, Will in the Woods invites audiences to explore the stories, ideas, and artistry behind the season before taking their seats. Designed for theatergoers of all experience levels, the hour-long discussions offer opportunities to learn more about the historical contexts, theatrical traditions, and creative processes that shape Door Shakespeare's productions. Directors, designers, and company members will share insights into their work while inviting audiences into conversation about the enduring questions these plays continue to raise.

"Every time we return to these plays, we discover something new," said Producing Artistic Director Amy Ensign. "Will in the Woods gives us the chance to explore some of those discoveries with audiences before the performance begins. Gabriel Anderle, our Managing Producer, has thoughtfully developed this season's conversations to open up new pathways into these remarkable works. We hope the conversations spark curiosity, deepen connections, and invite audiences to share their own perspectives as we continue exploring these plays together."

Throughout the series, audiences are invited to explore Oscar Wilde's life and literary legacy, the remarkable women who shaped Shakespeare's world, questions of gender and queerness in classical theater, and the creative practices that inspired both Shakespeare and Wilde. Each conversation offers a unique opportunity to engage with the ideas behind the season's productions and discover new connections between classical theater and contemporary life.

All Will in the Woods discussions take place from 6:00–7:00 p.m. in the Garden on the Door Shakespeare campus at Björklunden, 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor, prior to that evening's performance. The series will be held on July 23, July 29, August 6, and August 12.

Will in the Woods is free and open to the public. Reservations are requested to help staff prepare for each discussion. To reserve a seat, call 920.854.7111 or email info@doorshakespeare.com.

For more information about Door Shakespeare's 2026 season, visit www.doorshakespeare.com.

Door Shakespeare company member Ryan Schabach shares fight choreography insight during the 2025 "Will in the Woods" Series.

Just the Facts: Door Shakespeare's Will in the Woods* 2026 Season Conversations

The Importance of Being Earnest: A Deep Dive into the World and Writing of the Play

Thursday, July 23 | 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Location: Björklunden, 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor

Get to know the world behind Oscar Wilde's most beloved comedy. We'll explore Wilde's life, the society that shaped The Importance of Being Earnest, and the wit, satire, and social commentary that continue to delight audiences today. We'll also take a closer look at Door Shakespeare's production and what makes this classic feel as fresh as ever.

Princesses and Power

Wednesday, July 29 | 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Location: Björklunden, 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor

Love's Labour's Lost was famously performed for Queen Elizabeth I—but she wasn't the only powerful woman who shaped Shakespeare's world. Together, we'll explore the remarkable women who influenced the playwright, examine how power and gender appear in Love's Labour's Lost, and consider what Shakespeare's women still have to say to us today.

Queerness and the Classics

Thursday, August 6 | 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Location: Björklunden, 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor

Oscar Wilde's life and work provide a fascinating lens through which to explore queerness in classical theater. Beginning with The Importance of Being Earnest, we'll discuss how Wilde's identity informed his writing before expanding the conversation to consider queer themes, characters, and interpretations across the classical canon. Join us for an open, engaging discussion about how these stories have always been part of the theatrical landscape—and how they continue to evolve.

Creative Practices: Shakespeare, Wilde, and You

Wednesday, August 12 | 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Location: Björklunden, 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor

Every creative journey begins with a practice. Shakespeare and Oscar Wilde each cultivated habits that nourished their imaginations—from commonplace books to everyday observations—and artists continue to do the same today. In this interactive conversation, we'll explore the creative routines of these celebrated playwrights, share our own sources of inspiration, and leave with new ideas for keeping our creative wells full.

*Will in the Woods is free and open to the public. Reservations are requested to help staff prepare for each discussion. To reserve a seat, call 920.854.7111 or email info@doorshakespeare.com.

Door Shakespeare was founded in 1995 under the umbrella of then-named American Folklore Theatre in collaboration with Blue Circle Theatre.

Since becoming its own nonprofit in 1999, Door Shakespeare has produced 52 productions in the Garden of Björklunden's 405-acre estate in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin. Door Shakespeare is a professional theatre company employing members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

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