Chicago's Famed Second City Will Return To MPAC For The Holidays

Chicago's legendary comedy theatre The Second City will appear at Marcus Performing Arts Center's Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall from December 2-4th, 2021. While the weather outside could be frightful, the laughter inside is most delightful as comedy's best and brightest roast the chestnuts out of all the things we lovingly loathe about the holiday season in The Second City's It's A Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Life. Bring those who are on your nice (or naughty) list for the perfect holiday de-stressor.

Founded in Chicago in 1959, The Second City has become the premier training ground for the comedy world's best and brightest. Their alumni list reads like a who's who of American comedy, including Mike Nichols, Elaine May, Alan Arkin, Joan Rivers, Harold Ramis, John Belushi, Bill Murray, Gilda Radner, George Wendt, Martin Short, John Candy, Chris Farley, Mike Myers, Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key and countless others.



Not only will an evening with The Second City provide audiences with the chance to see comedy stars in the making, but they will also have the opportunity to see hilarious satire and cutting-edge improvisation - all with a wicked holiday slant. It's a fast-paced, interactive comedy revue filled with style and wit - where even Rudolph is fair game.



Due to adult content, this holiday offering is recommended for mature audiences only.



Tickets for The Second City can be purchased at MarcusCenter.org or the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street. For more information call 414.273.7206.

