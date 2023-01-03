Cast & Creative Team Announced for EVITA at Skylight Music Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for Evita, running February 3-19, 2023 at Skylight's Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

Evita has won seven Tony Awards and is considered a masterpiece from the team of Tim Rice (lyrics) and Andrew Lloyd Webber (music). The story follows Eva Duarte and her meteoric rise from impoverished child to wife of Argentine president Juan Perón to becoming the most powerful woman in Latin America.

Argentine-Born Director & Choreographer Gustavo Zajac to Make Skylight Debut

Gustavo Zajac will direct and choreograph the musical, making his Skylight Music Theatre debut. Zajac was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina and has worked extensively around the world including New York, Mexico, Japan, and South Korea.

"In Argentina, the legacy of Eva Perón is still so controversial that it is forbidden to produce the musical there," said Zajac. "I am thrilled to bring this lively, beautiful, exciting, and controversial musical to the stage and have the freedom to do it."

'Evita' Seven-time Tony Award-Winning Musical

On Broadway, Evita won a total of seven Tony Awards in 1980 including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. Evita also won six Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Lyrics and Outstanding Music. A film adaptation of Evita was released in 1996 featuring Madonna in the title role.

This will be the first time Skylight Music Theatre has produced Evita. A staged concert version of Evita was scheduled in 2019 but the pandemic forced the production to stop while still in rehearsals. The upcoming production of Evita will be fully staged with a cast of 15 led by Rána Roman as Eva Perón and Andrew Varela as Juan Perón. Both were originally scheduled to perform in the 2019 version.

Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Unger said, "It is very exciting to bring Evita back to the Cabot Theatre stage, not only because it was halted by the pandemic, but because it is the first time Skylight has presented a Rice/Webber musical. These two titans of musical theatre collaborated on three massively successful, wildly different musicals, but they have left an indelible stamp on the art form for their work together and with others. Evita was programmed before I arrived at Skylight, but I am thrilled to finally help get it to the stage - especially under the direction and choreography of the first Argentinian in the world to fill both those roles. Having grown up in Argentina, Gustavo's perspective is authentic and promises to translate to a powerful experience on both sides of the proscenium."

Evita will include an on-stage orchestra of nine musicians, led by Music Director David Bonofiglio, who most recently music directed Skylight's hit Mamma Mia!

Acclaimed Argentine Tango Dancers Featured

The production also features famed Argentine Tango dancers Guillermina Quiroga and Mariano Logiudice. The pair has performed and won championships around the world and are known for bringing the passion, soul, and beauty of Argentine Tango to life.

Evita has received critical praise worldwide. The Guardian called it "Audacious and fascinating... a beautiful score from Andrew Lloyd Webber." Daily Mirror said, "a total triumph. A technical knockout, a magnificent earful, a visual triumph, and a wow." The Hollywood Reporter said, "Arguably the best of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals...a ravishing spectacle...the sung-through narrative here maintains a rhythmic pulse."

Evita is presented by Jan Serr and John Shannon. The show is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Skylight Premiere!

EVITA

Feb. 3-19, 2023

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Directed and Choreographed by Gustavo Zajac

Presented by Jan Serr & John Shannon

EVITA CREATIVE TEAM

Director and Choreographer......................................................................................... Gustavo Zajac***

Music Director................................................................................................................ David Bonofiglio

Costume Designer........................................................................................................ Kristina Sneshkoff

Scenic Designer...................................................................................................................... Erik Diaz**

Lighting Designer................................................................................................................ Latrice Lovett

Sound Designer................................................................................................................... Chad Parsley

Projections Designer............................................................................................................... Lane Palmer

Stage Manager.............................................................................................................. Kate Ferdinandi*

*Appearing through an agreement between Skylight Music Theatre and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

** The Scenic designer is represented by United Scenic Artists, Local USA-829.

*** The Director/Choreographer is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical labor union.

EVITA CAST

Eva Perón.......................................................................................................................... Rána Roman *

Juan Perón..................................................................................................................... Andrew Varela*

Che........................................................................................................................... Richard Bermudez*

Perón's Mistress............................................................................................................ Ashley Rodriguez

Magaldi....................................................................................................................... Christian Feliciano

Tango Dancer............................................................................................................ Guillermina Quiroga

Tango Dancer.............................................................................................................. Mariano Logiudice

Young Performers........................................................................................... Lucia Harris, Emily Honigman

Ensemble

Gabriel Burdette, Alexis Cimoch, Lydia Rose Eiche, King Hang, Adam Qutaishat, Sarah Zaipian

*Denotes member of Actors' Equity Association

CREATIVE TEAM BIOGRAPHIES

(Director & Choreographer) was most recently Director and Choreographer for Guys and Dolls at Arkansas Rep and Choreographer for Carmen at New York City's Lincoln Center. On Broadway he was Associate Choreographer for the Tony Award-winning revival of Nine with Antonio Banderas and Chita Rivera, and Associate Choreographer for Fiddler on the Roof starring Alfred Molina. He choreographed Evita at Repertory Theater of St. Louis, and Pirates of Penzance at City Center. In Asia, he directed Yerma, Blood Wedding, Bernarda Alba, Fiddler on the Roof, Barnum, and Cyrano. In Buenos Aires, his hometown, he directed An Act of God, Fiddler on the Roof, Victor Victoria, and Man of La Mancha.

David Bonofiglio

(Music Director) holds a BFA in piano performance from Cardinal Stritch University. Selected credits as Music Director: Mamma Mia!, Little Shop of Horrors, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Oklahoma, Urinetown, and Pippin for Skylight Music Theatre; Little by Little, Scrooge in Rouge, A Cudahy Caroler Christmas, and Jesus Christ Superstar for In Tandem Theatre; Sunday in the Park with George for Windfall Theatre. As Assistant Music Director: A Christmas Carol for Milwaukee Repertory Theater.

CAST BIOGRAPHIES

Rána Roman

(Eva Perón) is a Milwaukee native whose previous Skylight credits include Lilli/Kate in Kiss Me, Kate, Yum-Yum in Hot Mikado and Nina in In the Heights. Most recently, Rána was seen at the Milwaukee Rep, as Mrs. Cratchit in A Christmas Carol, at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre in Mala, at First Stage Theater, as Mámi in On the Wings of a Mariposa, and at Forward Theater of Madison, as Ella in Life Sucks.

(Juan Perón) has been seen on Broadway and in National Tours of Les Misérables (Jean Valjean, Javert) Phantom of the Opera (The Phantom), Little Women (Prof. Bhaer), Roundabout's Sunday in the Park with George (Jules); South Pacific in concert at Carnegie Hall. Skylight credits include Sweeney Todd (Sweeney), Les Misérables (Javert), Wizard of Oz (Lion), The Pirates of Penzance (Pirate King), Annie (Warbucks) and Kiss Me, Kate (Fred). Other Milwaukee credits include Milwaukee Repertory Theater's Guys and Dolls (Big Jule) and Titanic (Ismay).

(Che) is making his Skylight debut having previously performed Che for Musical Theater West opposite Davis Gaines and most recently for Drury Lane Productions (Joseph Jefferson Award winner). Other credits include Giorgio in Passion (Boston Court), Tarzan in Tarzan the Musical (Performance Riverside), Valentin in Kiss of the Spiderwoman (Welk Resort, Craig Noel Award winner), The Stoker in Titanic, Radames in Aida, Marius in Les Misérables (Moonlight Amphitheater), and Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar (Candlelight Pavilion).

Ashley Rodriguez

(Perón's Mistress) was last seen at Skylight as Hattie in Kiss Me, Kate. She recently performed various roles in Renaissance Theaterworks' Best of Brink Briefs. She returned to her former college, the College Lake County, as a guest artist portraying the Witch in Into the Woods.

Christian Feliciano

(Magaldi) is a proud Boricua making his Skylight Music Theatre debut. Regional credits include Roy in A Chorus Line at Stages St Louis, Snoring Man in White Christmas at Fireside Theatre, Juan in Man of La Mancha at Porthouse Theatre, and George in Sunday in the Park with George at Cohen Studio Theatre.

(Tango Dancer) was chosen by The New York Times in the Best Dance of 2015. She is renowned for appearances in Tango Argentino and Forever Tango on Broadway; World Tango tour with Julio Iglesias; her own Tango, Historias Breves; Tango Magic at Carnegie Hall; and Evita at NY City Center. Her choreography includes "Libertango" for Olympic gold medalists Grishuk-Platov, and the finale of Forever Tango (Tony nomination). She appeared in the movies Valentina's Tango and 12 Tangos.

Mariano Logiudice

(Tango Dancer) performed in New York City Center's Evita as a tango soloist and featured couple, and at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York. He was in Tango of the Americas at Washington DC's Kennedy Center with the Pan American Symphony Orchestra, and at Rochester's Kodak Theatre with the Philharmonic Orchestra. He danced with Tango Argentino at the 2021 closing ceremonies of the World Tango championship in Buenos Aires and has participated in numerous tango festivals around the world.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Performances of Evita are Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 19, 2023 in the beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company.

Box Office

Purchase tickets at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office. Call (414) 291-7800 or visit 158 N. Broadway, Monday - Saturday, from Noon - 6 p.m. or email tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org. Please let the Box Office know if accessible seating is needed, or if patrons will have a wheelchair or walker.

· Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more by calling (414) 291-7800

· If you have ADA needs, please contact the Box Office (414) 291-7800 or tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org.

· Skylight offers a risk-free guarantee to exchange, credit, or refund tickets for any canceled performances.

· For more information visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org or email info@skylightmusictheatre.org.

Skylight Bar & Bistro

Skylight Bar & Bistro, operated by Noble Catering and located on the second floor of the Broadway Theatre Center, is open two hours prior to curtain for food service and during intermission for beverages, including beer, wine, soda and bottled water, and assorted light snacks. Skylight Bar & Bistro is not open after the show.

Special Events

Skylight Insights. In-depth discussions about the background of each production with Artistic Director, Michael Unger and special guests take place one hour before all Wednesday and Sunday performances.

ASL Performance. Evita will be interpreted in American Sign Language (ASL) on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets for this performance, email tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org or call Skylight Music Theatre's Box Office at (414) 291-7800. Mention ASL performance for seating in the appropriate section. Supported by UPAF Connect.

Parking

Purchase $5 parking vouchers from the Broadway Theatre Center Box office for use in the Historic Third Ward

parking garage at 212 N. Milwaukee Street (one block east and one block north). Vouchers are valid between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. for evening performances. Matinee vouchers are valid 12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Not valid for Wednesday matinees. Voucher sales stop 30 minutes before showtime. Advance purchase recommended so that vouchers can be mailed with tickets. No refunds. Meter parking is available on the street (free after 6 p.m. and on Sundays).

Health & Safety Protocols

Skylight Music Theatre joined other Milwaukee performing arts organizations to discontinue requirements for proof of vaccination or negative Covid tests. Masks are optional. Skylight's health and safety protocols follow local and state guidelines and are subject to change. For up-to-date information, please visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org/health.

About Skylight Music Theatre

Founded in 1959, Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company and the largest employer of Wisconsin actors in the state. Skylight produces the full spectrum of music theatre ranging from blockbuster Broadway musicals to reimagined operas, and from exciting world premieres to contemporary off-Broadway hits. Skylight's mainstage home is the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, which was built by Skylight in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 1992. Considered to be one of Milwaukee's most beautiful theatres, the Cabot Theatre is based on the design of an 18th-century French opera house. With just 350 seats it offers audiences great views of the action onstage. Skylight Music Theatre marks its 63rd season in 2022-2023. Skylight Music Theatre is a proud Cornerstone Member of the United Performing Arts Fund.