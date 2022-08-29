Cast Announced for MAMMA MIA! Opening Skylight Music Theatre's 2022-23 Season

Skylight Music Theatre has announced the full cast for the smash hit musical Mamma Mia! running from September 23 - October 16, 2022. Performances take place in the beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company.

This ultimate feel-good show features music from one of the most popular international groups of all time, ABBA. Mamma Mia! tells the humorous and touching story of a young woman's search for her birth father on the eve of her wedding. The musical ran on Broadway for almost 15 years and has been performed in more than 40 countries and across five continents. It will mark a Skylight premiere.

'Mamma Mia!' Features Skylight Debuts

Mamma Mia! will be directed and choreographed by Monica Kapoor, marking her Skylight debut. Kapoor performed in the Broadway production of Mamma Mia! for seven years. The show was her Broadway debut.

The cast includes other performers who have a history with the show making their Skylight debuts. Lisa Estridge will play the role of Donna Sheridan, a role she recently performed at Village Theatre Issaquah & Everett, in Washington. Victor Wallace will make his Skylight debut in the role of Sam Carmichael, a role he played in the final Broadway cast of Mamma Mia!

Returning to Skylight in the role of the daughter, Sophie Sheridan, is Camara Stampley. She was previously seen at Skylight in the role of Beneatha in the musical Raisin.

Other performers returning to the Skylight stage include Kelly Britt, Ben George, Romesh Jayasundara, Amanda Satchell, and Stephanie Staszak, who will also serve as Associate Choreographer. Additional cast making their Skylight debuts are Ben Broughton, Arjun Dhawan, Jacob Horstmeier, Michelle Lemon, Joshua Ponce, Jordan Radis, and Hope Riesterer.

"From the designers to the cast, our company is made up of an exceptional team of people," said Kapoor. "We can't wait to take the audience with us to the Greek Islands."

Mamma Mia is based on music from ABBA, the Swedish pop/dance group that generated hits from 1972-82 such as "Dancing Queen," "Waterloo," "Take a Chance on Me," and "Super Trouper." The book is by Catherine Johnson and music and lyrics from Benny Andersson and BjÃ¶rn Ulvaeus, and some songs with Stig Anderson.

'Mamma Mia!" Opens Skylight 63rd Season with Exuberance

"We are excited to introduce our audiences to this jubilant cast, led by the effervescent Monica Kapoor, a seven-year member of the Broadway production," said Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger. "If any show can inspire audiences to dance in the aisles, it is this show, and this team."

Mamma Mia! opened on Broadway in 2001 and was nominated for five 2002 Tony Awards including Best New Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Orchestrations. It remained one of the most popular shows on Broadway throughout its almost 15-year run.

Mamma Mia! has been translated into 14 languages. A film adaptation of Mamma Mia! came out in July 2008 featuring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan. Due to the success of the film, a prequel/sequel called Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was released in 2018.

Performance Details:

Skylight Premiere

MAMMA MIA!

Sept. 23 - Oct. 16, 2022

Music and Lyrics by Benny Andersson, BjÃ¶rn Ulvaeus

And some songs with Stig Anderson

Book by Catherine Johnson

Originally conceived by Judy Craymer

Directed and choreographed by Monica Kapoor

Travel to a Greek island paradise for this ultimate feel-good show. Hit music from the super group ABBA tells the humorous and touching story of a young woman's search for her birth father on the eve of her wedding.

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. 23 ABBA hits. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Opening night show sponsors Herb Zien and Liz Levins

MAMMA MIA! CAST

(in order of speaking)

Sophie Sheridan - Camara Stampley

Ali - Emma Knott

Lisa - Hope Riesterer

Donna Sheridan - Lisa Estridge**

Tanya - Kelly Britt

Rosie - Amanda Satchell

Sky - Ben Broughton

Pepper - Jordan Radis

Eddie - Romesh Jayasundara

Harry Bright - Ben George

Bill Austin - Jacob Horstmeier

Sam Carmichael - Victor Wallace**

Ensemble - Arjun Dhawan, Michelle Lemon, Joshua Ponce, Stephanie Staszak

** Appearing through an agreement between Skylight Music Theatre and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

MAMMA MIA! CREATIVE TEAM

Director and Choreographer - Monica Kapoor

Music Director - David Bonofiglio

Scenic Designer - Kimberly Powers*

Costume Designer - Jason Orlenko*

Lighting Designer - Shawn Irish*

Sound Designer - Ben Scheff*

Production Stage Manager - John N. Fortunato**

Associate Choreographer - Stephanie Staszak

* The Scenic, Costume, Lighting and Sound designers are represented by United Scenic Artists, Local USA-829.

** Appearing through an agreement between Skylight Music Theatre and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

CAST BIOGRAPHIES

Kelly Britt (Tanya). Britt was seen at Skylight Music Theatre in Sweeney Todd as Johanna. Recent roles include Maria in The Sound of Music, Marian Paroo in The Music Man, Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls, Lizzie in 110 in the Shade, Mary Hatch in It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, and Adele in Die Fledermaus.

Ben Broughton (Sky). Regional credits include Henri in Can-Can at Porchlight Music Theatre; Jason in Bare: A Pop Opera at Ballyhoo Theatre; Nick DeVito in Jersey Boys, and the Raccoon in Cinderella at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. He toured the country this past year with Sesame Street Live!

Arjun Dhawan (Ensemble) is a queer immigrant from Dubai, and a proud New York University Tisch alum; BFA Drama, BA Econometrics. Credits include Fun Home (Roy), Hunchback of Notre Dame (Official/Ensemble) and Devi Sri Prasad: North American Tour (Dancer).

Lisa Estridge (Donna Sheridan) holds a BFA from Adelphi University and an MFA from the University of Washington's Professional Actors Training Program (PATP) with degrees in Drama. She has been onstage for over 30 years and most recently played Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia! at Village Theatre Issaquah & Everett in Washington.

Ben George (Harry Bright) has performed at Skylight as Mascha in A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine and Ensemble in The Producers. He was Pharaoh in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Belgium with Brussels Light Opera Company and played Bobby in Company at Off the Wall Theatre.

Jacob Horstmeier (Bill Austin) played Malvolio in Twelfth Night at Purdue Theatre and has worked in New York City, regional theatre, and independent film. As a singer/songwriter he performs under the moniker Dacada Summer. He received his MFA in Acting from Purdue University, where he has taught theatre for the last three years.

Romesh Jayasundara (Eddie) made his Skylight debut in Dennis DeYoung's The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Other roles: Chip Tolentino in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee with All In Productions, Mary Sunshine in Chicago with Greendale Community Theatre, and Leading Player in Pippin with Lake Country Playhouse/UW-Waukesha.

Emma Knott (Ali) is a recent graduate of Marquette University. Credits include Hero/Balthasar/Dogberry in Much Ado About Nothing with Summit Players Theatre, and White Privilege by Malaina Moore at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre. University credits include Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia!, Hannah/Diana/Gert in California Suite, and Henrietta in Silent Sky.

Michelle Lemon (Ensemble). Select regional credits include Anything Goes, Crazy for You, Joseph...Dreamcoat, and Guys and Dolls at The Sharon Playhouse, La Cage Aux Folles at Arizona Broadway Theatre, A Chorus Line at Bucks County CPA, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at Resident Theatre Company, and Nunsense II at The Millbrook Playhouse.

Joshua Ponce (Ensemble) is a graduate of Pacific Conservatory Theatre. Recent credits include Zorro the Musical at Music Theater Works, West Side Story, A Christmas Carol, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Milwaukee Repertory Theater; Peter Pan, The Theory of Relativity, The Addams Family, and Freaky Friday at Pacific Conservatory Theatre.

Jordan Radis (Pepper) is a 2021 BFA graduate of Emerson College and most recently seen around the country as Iggy Peck in Rosie Revere Engineer with TheaterWorksUSA. Educational theatre credits include Jesse Tuck in Tuck Everlasting, Jakob in La Cage Aux Folles, and Moritz in Spring Awakening.

Hope Riesterer (Lisa) is a recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, with a BFA in Musical Theater and a Dance Minor. Recent credits: Frog in A Year with Frog and Toad at Hope Summer Repertory Theatre, Amber Von Tussle in Hairspray, and the Kids from Wisconsin tour for four seasons.

Amanda Satchell (Rosie) was last seen at Skylight in Dennis DeYoung's The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Claire Willet in Fortunate Sons. A graduate of the University of Michigan's Musical Theatre program, she has performed at Paper Mill Playhouse, Joe's Pub, and Carnegie Hall. Recent roles include Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia! at Lake Country Playhouse.

Camara Stampley (Sophie Sheridan) recently obtained a BFA in Musical Theatre from Howard University. Recent credits include Beneatha in Raisin at Skylight Music Theatre, Charlayne in the one woman show Pretty Fire at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, vocal work with Deborah Cox and The National Philharmonic Orchestra.

Stephanie Staszak (Ensemble, Dance Captain, Associate Choreographer) was seen at Skylight as Ensemble in Dennis DeYoung's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Susan in The Full Monty, Abby in Fortunate Sons, Gwendolyn in Being Earnest and Ensemble/Understudy in Oklahoma! and Newsies. Staszak has performed with Milwaukee Opera Theatre, All In Productions and In Tandem.

Victor Wallace (Sam Carmichael) played Sam in the final cast of Mamma Mia! on Broadway. He recently toured in The Phantom of the Opera as Joseph Buquet and understudied the title role. Other credits include Far From Heaven at Playwrights Horizons (Original Cast Recording); and National Tours of Les MisÃ©rables (Enjolras), and The Phantom of the Opera (Raoul u/s).

Creative Team Biographies

Monica Kapoor (Director/Choreographer) made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! and spent seven years performing in the global smash hit. Select theatre credits include The Secret Garden at Sacramento Music Circus, Traffic and Weather at Adirondack Theatre Festival, Mamma Mia! at North Carolina Theatre (Broadway World Award for Best Choreography), Broadway Bares at Roseland Ballroom NYC, Mamma Mia! at The Encore, Acadia Music Project Acadia National Park, Honour at La Mama NYC, A Good Dive at Silk Road Rising.

David Bonofiglio (Music Director) holds a BFA in piano performance from Cardinal Stritch University. Selected credits as musical director: Little Shop of Horrors, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Oklahoma, Urinetown, and Pippin for Skylight Music Theatre; Little by Little, Scrooge in Rouge, A Cudahy Caroler Christmas, and Jesus Christ Superstar for In Tandem Theatre; Sunday in the Park with George for Windfall Theatre. As assistant music director: A Christmas Carol for Milwaukee Repertory Theatre.

Performance Information

Performances of Mamma Mia! are Friday, September 23 through Sunday, October 16, 2022, in the beautiful Cabot Theatre, Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in the Historic Third Ward of Milwaukee.

2022-23 season subscriptions and single tickets now on sale. Subscribers get the best seats at the best prices. Purchase subscriptions at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office. Call (414) 291-7800 or visit 158 N. Broadway, Monday - Friday, from Noon - 5 p.m. or email tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org. Single tickets available at the Box Office or online at www.skylightmusictheatre.org

Â· Please let the Box Office know if accessible seating is needed, or if patrons will have a wheelchair or walker.

Â· Box Office hours Mon. - Fri. Noon - 5 p.m. The Box Office window is also open two hours prior to performances. Starting Sept. 6, Box Office hours will be Mon. - Sat. Noon - 6 p.m.

Â· Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more by calling (414) 291-7800

Â· If you have ADA needs, please contact the Box Office (414) 291-7800 or tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org.

Â· Skylight offers a risk-free guarantee to exchange, credit, or refund tickets for any canceled performances.

Â· For more information visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org or email info@skylightmusictheatre.org

Special Events

Skylight Insights. In-depth discussions with Artistic Director, Michael Unger and special guests take place one hour before all Wednesday and Sunday performances.

ASL Performance. Mamma Mia! will be interpreted in American Sign Language (ASL) on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets for this performance, email tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org or call Skylight's Box Office at (414) 291-7800. Mention ASL performance for seating in the appropriate section. Supported by UPAF Connect.

For more information visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org, email info@skylightmusictheatre.org or call the Box Office at (414) 291-7800.

