A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Milwaukee Rep to Present Special VIP Walk-Ons
Peggy Williams-Smith, Sandy Maxx, and Gerron Jordan will make special guest appearances in the long-running holiday production.
Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, will return December 2–24, 2026, in the historic Pabst Theater. As one of the longest-running professional productions of A Christmas Carol in the United States, Milwaukee Rep continues its cherished tradition of welcoming distinguished community members for special VIP walk-on appearances throughout the run.
This year, three notable Milwaukee VIPs will join the cast onstage, donning period costumes and stepping into the world of Dickens to help share the spirit of generosity, connection, and joy that defines the season.
2026 VIP Walk-Ons
Peggy Williams-Smith Visit Milwaukee President & CEO Friday, December 11 at 7pm
Sandy Maxx WTMJ Radio & Milwaukee PBS Host Wednesday, December 16 at 7pm
Gerron Jordan WISN 12 Anchor Thursday, December 17 at 7pm
Join these special guests on their featured evenings by purchasing tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490, or visiting in person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. Purchase tickets during the Fall One Day Sale on Monday, September 28 to receive 25% off tickets. A Christmas Carol runs December 2–24, 2026, in the historic Pabst Theater.
For over 50 years Wisconsinites have enjoyed A Christmas Carol as their favorite holiday tradition. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge on a magical journey that reminds us all of the power of generosity, connection and hope. Featuring Matt Daniels as Scrooge, this beloved classic sparkles with festive music, breathtaking visuals, dazzling stagecraft, and heart—bringing joy, wonder and the true spirit of the season to audiences of all ages. Filled with unforgettable characters, cherished holiday moments, and a story that resonates as deeply today as ever, it's the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends.
Joining Milwaukee local favorite Matt Daniels in his celebrated performance of Ebenezer Scrooge is Jordan Anthony Arredondo as Fred, Emily S. Chang as Belle, Mark Corkins as Ghost of Marley, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Lachrisa Grandberry as Mrs. Cratchit, Kevin Kantor as Ghost of Christmas Past, George Lorimer as Young Scrooge, Reese Madigan as Bob Cratchit and Tami Workentin Mrs. Fezziwig.
A Christmas Carol is adapted and directed by Mark Clements. The creative team includes: music director Dan Kazemi, scenic designer Todd Edward Ivins, Costume Designer Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting designer Jeff Nellis, sound designer Barry G. Funderburg, original score and music arranged by John Tanner, stage movement by Milwaukee Ballet's Michael Pink, dialect coach Jayne Regan Pink, violence coordinator Reese Madigan, associate director and casting associate María Amenábar Farias, casting director Jonathan Hetler, associate lighting designer Jason Fassl, orchestrations by Larry Moore, stage manager Terence Orleans Alexander and assistant stage manager Kimberly Carolus.
A Christmas Carol youth ensemble features 19 performers from across the Greater Milwaukee area including Reese Aiken as ensemble, Farrah Brown as ensemble, Hawthorne Brown as Matthew Cratchit, Victoria Bruss as ensemble, Christabelle Chimezie as ensemble, Luke Drope as Boy Scrooge, Cooper Felkey as Tiny Tim, Griffin Geiger as ensemble, Boaz Hoffman as ensemble, Owen Hoffman as Peter Cratchit, Zoey Jackson as Emily Cratchit, Connor Keigher as Teen Scrooge, Alina Khatib as Belinda Cratchit, Olive Krutsch as Want, Vivian Staffeldt as Turkey Kid, Brooklynn Smith as Martha Cratchit, Mari Steicher as ensemble, Lainey Techtmann as Ignorance and Harold Wagner as Thomas.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
The Cottage
Racine Theatre Guild (2/26-3/14)
|
BIG: THE MUSICAL
Skylight Music Theatre (11/13-12/27)
|
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra: Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets In Concert
Riverside Theater (12/05-12/05)
|
Tony Award Nominated: Rock of Ages
Skylight Music Theatre (4/16-5/02)
|
SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Uihlein Hall at Marcus Center For The Performing Arts (2/02-2/07)
|
DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!
First Stage (11/21-12/27)
|
GO DOG GO! / VE PERRO ¡VE!
First Stage (10/03-11/01)
|
Angel Street (Gaslight)
Racine Theatre Guild (10/30-11/15)
|
EVERYBODY
First Stage (12/04-12/13)
|
Hana's Suitcase
Racine Theatre Guild (4/09-4/18)