A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Milwaukee Rep to Present Special VIP Walk-Ons

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Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, will return December 2–24, 2026, in the historic Pabst Theater. As one of the longest-running professional productions of A Christmas Carol in the United States, Milwaukee Rep continues its cherished tradition of welcoming distinguished community members for special VIP walk-on appearances throughout the run.

This year, three notable Milwaukee VIPs will join the cast onstage, donning period costumes and stepping into the world of Dickens to help share the spirit of generosity, connection, and joy that defines the season.

2026 VIP Walk-Ons

Peggy Williams-Smith Visit Milwaukee President & CEO Friday, December 11 at 7pm

Sandy Maxx WTMJ Radio & Milwaukee PBS Host Wednesday, December 16 at 7pm

Gerron Jordan WISN 12 Anchor Thursday, December 17 at 7pm

Join these special guests on their featured evenings by purchasing tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490, or visiting in person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. Purchase tickets during the Fall One Day Sale on Monday, September 28 to receive 25% off tickets. A Christmas Carol runs December 2–24, 2026, in the historic Pabst Theater.

For over 50 years Wisconsinites have enjoyed A Christmas Carol as their favorite holiday tradition. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge on a magical journey that reminds us all of the power of generosity, connection and hope. Featuring Matt Daniels as Scrooge, this beloved classic sparkles with festive music, breathtaking visuals, dazzling stagecraft, and heart—bringing joy, wonder and the true spirit of the season to audiences of all ages. Filled with unforgettable characters, cherished holiday moments, and a story that resonates as deeply today as ever, it's the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends.

Joining Milwaukee local favorite Matt Daniels in his celebrated performance of Ebenezer Scrooge is Jordan Anthony Arredondo as Fred, Emily S. Chang as Belle, Mark Corkins as Ghost of Marley, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Lachrisa Grandberry as Mrs. Cratchit, Kevin Kantor as Ghost of Christmas Past, George Lorimer as Young Scrooge, Reese Madigan as Bob Cratchit and Tami Workentin Mrs. Fezziwig.

A Christmas Carol is adapted and directed by Mark Clements. The creative team includes: music director Dan Kazemi, scenic designer Todd Edward Ivins, Costume Designer Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting designer Jeff Nellis, sound designer Barry G. Funderburg, original score and music arranged by John Tanner, stage movement by Milwaukee Ballet's Michael Pink, dialect coach Jayne Regan Pink, violence coordinator Reese Madigan, associate director and casting associate María Amenábar Farias, casting director Jonathan Hetler, associate lighting designer Jason Fassl, orchestrations by Larry Moore, stage manager Terence Orleans Alexander and assistant stage manager Kimberly Carolus.

A Christmas Carol youth ensemble features 19 performers from across the Greater Milwaukee area including Reese Aiken as ensemble, Farrah Brown as ensemble, Hawthorne Brown as Matthew Cratchit, Victoria Bruss as ensemble, Christabelle Chimezie as ensemble, Luke Drope as Boy Scrooge, Cooper Felkey as Tiny Tim, Griffin Geiger as ensemble, Boaz Hoffman as ensemble, Owen Hoffman as Peter Cratchit, Zoey Jackson as Emily Cratchit, Connor Keigher as Teen Scrooge, Alina Khatib as Belinda Cratchit, Olive Krutsch as Want, Vivian Staffeldt as Turkey Kid, Brooklynn Smith as Martha Cratchit, Mari Steicher as ensemble, Lainey Techtmann as Ignorance and Harold Wagner as Thomas.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 12 Hrs 34 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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