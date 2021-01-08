37th Annual Marcus Performing Arts Center Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration Goes Virtual

The 37th Annual Marcus Performing Arts Center Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration, coordinated by the MLK Steering Committee, will be held on Sunday, January 17, 2021, presented by Bader Philanthropies, Inc. This free program will begin at 1:00 PM via digital streaming and highlight the youth in our community who interpreted Dr. King's works through art, speech, and writing contests. Students from Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, and West Bend school districts participated in this year's contests.

The theme for this year's program is "Keep Moving Forward," from Dr. King's address "Keep Moving from This Mountain," given at Spelman College on April 10, 1960. Student entries in each of the contests were inspired by Dr. King's words:"Keep moving, for it may well be that the greatest song has not yet been sung, the greatest book as not yet been written, the highest mountain has not been climbed. This is your challenge! Reach out and grab it and make it a part of your life...we must keep moving. If you can't fly, then run; if you can't run, then walk; if you can't walk, then crawl; but by all means keep moving...whatever you do you have to keep moving forward."

Young people who are involved in the performing arts will also be highlighted in the virtual event as they salute Dr. King's legacy through music, dance, and song. This year's performers include: The United Indians Of Milwaukee Youth Dancers, Hmong American Friendship Association, Water Street Dance, Christopher Gilbert , and B-Free.

This community event is free and open to the public. There are no tickets or reservations required to attend. The virtual event stream will be available at www.marcuscenter.org/mlk beginning at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 17.