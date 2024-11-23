Williamston Theatre's Annual Giving Tuesday Set for Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Williamston Theatre will continue its tradition of giving theatre to the community by presenting staged readings of plays on Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is Tuesday, December 3, 2024. There will be readings at 11:00am, 3:00pm, and 7:00pm. Admission is free. No reservations are required. The doors will open 30 minutes prior to each reading.

The casts will feature, among others, Katherine Banks, Sandra Birch, Brenda Lane, Pat Loos, John Seibert, Heath Sartorius, and the Four WT Founders Tony Caselli, John Lepard, Chris Purchis, and Emily Sutton-Smith.

The day's schedule is as follows:

11:00 am

Surprise Play

Get in on the ground floor of a new adaptation of a classic American mystery currently under development. You can't know the title, or the playwright, but the cast is on the larger side, and it has the potential to be a ton of fun. Come and give your feedback!

3:00 pm

Red by John Logan

Master abstract expressionist Mark Rothko has just landed the biggest commission in the history of modern art, a series of murals for New York's famed Four Seasons Restaurant. In the two fascinating years that follow, Rothko works feverishly with his young assistant, Ken, in his studio on the Bowery. But when Ken gains the confidence to challenge him, Rothko faces the agonizing possibility that his crowning achievement could also become his undoing. Raw and provocative, RED is a searing portrait of an artist's ambition and vulnerability as he tries to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting.

7:00 pm

It's Just Walking by Kristin Stewart

When you hit a certain age, life's curveballs can have unexpected effects. Janet is a widow who is suddenly looking at the rest of her life… and she has questions! Her grown children may not agree, however, with the answers she comes up with. Witty, poignant and thoughtful, It's Just Walking takes us on a journey of enlightenment and delight.

The Williamston Theatre

The Williamston Theatre is a not-for-profit, professional live theatre company, dedicated to producing plays that excite, engage, and entertain our audiences. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received many regional awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is located in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. The production now on stage is A Very Williamston Christmas which will continue through December 29. Additional information about the company and the 2024-2025 Season is available online at www.williamstontheatre.org or by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469).

