Wharton Center Original Commission OF EQUAL PLACE: ISOTOPES IN MOTION Begins In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With a captivating fusion of science and art, Of Equal Place: Isotopes in Motion again comes to Wharton Center. This dynamic multimedia experience transcends boundaries, intertwining the realms of nuclear physics and dance in partnership with the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB) and Dance Exchange.

The return of this brilliantly collaborative performance is coming to Wharton Center on Thursday, November 14, at 7:30PM. Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

This groundbreaking Dance Exchange work places people of color, women, and youth at the forefront, celebrating their contributions to both science and the arts. With an expanded cast of community partners and performers, Of Equal Place: Isotopes in Motion reshapes perceptions of who can dance and who can be a scientist.

“The collaboration with Dance Exchange has given me the opportunity to observe the world of physics—my own world—from a different perspective. Through their curiosity and enthusiasm, and also through their inquisitive questions, Dance Exchange bridges the gap between science and art. The result is a creative and diverse collaboration with the common goal of promoting science and art together.” —Artemis Spyrou, Physicist, Michigan State University

This collaborative performance delves into research being done at FRIB while exploring themes that resonate in both nuclear physics and dance: stability and instability, measurement, acceleration, fragmentation, and navigating mystery.

The Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB), a U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science (DOE-SC) user facility operated by Michigan State University with financial support from and furthering the mission of the DOE-SC Office of Nuclear Physics, enables scientists to make discoveries with rare isotopes. To connect FRIB to audiences that may not traditionally identify with science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM) fields, FRIB prioritizes outreach efforts and innovative multi-disciplinary collaborations.

Comments