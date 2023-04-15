The Purple Rose Theatre Company to Continue 32nd Season With World Premiere Play IN COMMON

Click Here has announced the third production of their 32nd season, "In Common" a World Premiere play by Quinn D. Eli. Tickets are on sale now.

Melanie is haunted by a voice that won't leave her head. Call it a ghost, a hallucination, or clear evidence of a mental collapse. Either way, it's a lingering reminder of a friend who was killed years ago; the friend was black, Melanie is white, and questions about why it happened - and who was to blame - come newly into focus when Melanie is drawn into a relationship that offers her a brighter future, but no clear escape from the past.

"The story is going to have real resonance for people," playwright Quinn D. Eli says. "At a moment when we seem to be so separated by so many things, I'm still enough of an optimist to say that, in the end, we share far more in common."

"In Common" contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

Quinn D. Eli grew up in the Bronx, NY. His short plays have appeared in Best American Ten-Minute Plays and been produced throughout the country. Longer works can be found on NPX, including Hot Black/Asian Action, a satire about sexual and racial stereotypes, and Play On, a futuristic comedy about race and AI. He is a cofounder of Jouska PlayWorks, a Philadelphia-based initiative for playwrights of the African Diaspora. A proud member of the Black Theatre Network, and a two-time recipient of Fellowships in Literature from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, Eli heads the Theatre program at the Community College of Philadelphia.

Performances run from Friday, April 21 through Saturday, June 3, 2023. Previews, with reduced-price tickets, are available through Thursday, April 27. The press opening is Friday, April 28 at 8:00pm.

Directed by Rhiannon Ragland (Flint), assistant directed by K. Edmonds (Taylor), intimacy direction by Alexis Black (Lansing), the cast features Caitlin Cavannaugh (Chelsea), Rachel Keown (Ann Arbor), Rusty Mewha (Plymouth), Olivia Miller (New York, NY), and Dez Walker (Center Line). Set design by Sarah Pearline, properties by Danna Segrest, costumes by Shelby Newport, lighting by Stephen Sakowski and Dana L. White, and sound by Matthew Tibbs. Karen Anne George is the stage manager.

The production sponsor for "In Common" is the Community Foundation For Southeast Michigan. Underwriting support for the season comes from the Chelsea Community Foundation, The Ford Motor Company Fund, The Hamp Family Fund, Michigan Arts and Culture Council, National Endowment for the Arts, The Shubert Foundation, and The Matilda R. Wilson Fund. Media sponsors include HOME.fm, JTV, and Michigan Radio.

Ticket Information

All performances will be held at The Purple Rose Theatre Company, 137 Park Street, Chelsea, Michigan 48118. The performance calendar can be found Click Here.

Ticket prices start at $30 with special discounts for seniors, patrons 30 years or younger, members of the military, teachers, and groups (12+). For more information or to make reservations call (734) 433-7673 or go to Click Here.

About The Purple Rose Theatre Company

Founded in 1991 by actor, playwright, musician and Chelsea native Jeff Daniels, the Purple Rose Theatre Company is a creative home for original American plays. In the 168-seat theatre, patrons experience an intimate encounter with live theatre.

The PRTC also provides classes, readings, and lectures. It commissions new work from established and early-career playwrights. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional theatre, the PRTC operates under a Small Professional Theatre agreement with the Actors' Equity Association.