The Inspired Acting Company Opens Inaugural Season With PRIVATE LIVES By NoÃ«l Coward, April 21 â€“ May 7

The Inspired Acting Company, Oakland County's newest professional theatre opens its inaugural season with Private Lives by NoÃ«l Coward.

First produced in 1930, NoÃ«l Coward's Private Lives is a timeless, classic. A sharp and witty commentary on the battle of the sexes, the play revolves around Amanda and Elyot, who, after a tumultuous marriage, have divorced and remarried new spouses. When they unexpectedly reunite while honeymooning with their respective spouses in adjoining suites at a hotel, their mutual passion reignites, and they abandon their spouses to run off together. As they settle into their rekindled romance in a Parisian flat, their relationship is once again tested by their volatile personalities.

Meanwhile, their spurned spouses, Victor and Sibyl, track them down to the apartment and complicate the situation further. As the quartet squabbles and argues, they reveal their true feelings for each other, with hilarious and heartwarming consequences. Private Lives is a timeless exploration of love and passion, highlighting the absurdity of human relationships and the frailties of the human heart. With its clever dialogue, elegant settings, and unforgettable characters, Private Lives remains a must-see for theatergoers of all ages.

Directed by Artistic Director, Jeff Thomakos, Private Lives features Dennis Kleinsmith, Joseph Sfair, Jeannine Thompson, Arden Walker and Leanne Young. The production and design team includes Michael Collins (scenic design), Harley Miah (lighting design), Eli Cavaliero (costume design, stage manager), Jeff Thomakos (sound design), Diane Hill (Associate Artist), and Brittany Connors (Assistant Director).

Private Lives will run April 21 through May 7, 2023 at The Inspired Acting Company (1124 E. West Maple Rd, Walled Lake). Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m, and the first two Sundays at 7 p.m. The third Sunday will be a matinee at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $35. Tickets may be purchased online at www.InspiredActing.org or by calling (248) 863-9953. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking.

The Inspired Acting Company's mission is to provide professional theatrical productions and acting training that inspire empathy, generate positive change, and promote discourse and life-long learning to our diverse community.

NoÃ«l Coward is widely regarded as one of the greatest playwrights of the 20th century, known for his sharp wit, elegant writing style, and satirical commentary on society. Some of his most famous works include "Private Lives," "Hay Fever," and "Blithe Spirit." In addition to his work in the theatre, Coward also wrote over 300 songs, many of which have become standards. Coward was knighted in 1970 for his contributions to the arts, and he passed away in 1973 at the age of 73. His works continue to be celebrated and performed worldwide, solidifying his place in the pantheon of great 20th Century playwrights.

Jeff Thomakos is an actor, teacher, director, and producer as well as a certified Master Teacher of the Michael Chekhov Technique through The National Michael Chekhov Association and The Great Lakes Michael Chekhov Consortium. He also holds a Certificate of Completion from MICHA, The International Michael Chekhov Association. This makes him the only tri-certified teacher of this technique in the world. In addition to a professional acting career spanning three and a half decades, he served four years as Artistic Director of Royal Oak Shakespeare (formerly Water Works Theatre) and is a master improvisor, having studied for many years at Second City Chicago, IO Chicago, and Brave New Workshop in Minneapolis. Jeff also runs a YouTube Channel, "The Inspired Actor" which features ten-minute acting classes and talks about the theatre, film, the local industry, and more: www.youtube.com/c/TheInspiredActor. For More about Jeff, please go to his website; www.jeffthomakos.com.