The 2023 SUTTON FOSTER AWARDS Will Be Hosted At The Fisher Theatre On May 21

Fifty-three schools are participating in this year’s program, which was open to all Michigan high schools regardless of location, school size, or musical budget.

Apr. 12, 2023  
Wharton Center for Performing Arts presents the 11th annual Sutton Foster Awards. The awards program is a state-wide educational initiative celebrating Michigan high school musical theatre and is a flagship educational initiative of Wharton Center. Fifty-three schools are participating in this year's program, which was open to all Michigan high schools regardless of location, school size, or musical budget.

Wharton Center is thrilled to partner with fellow Michigan Broadway presenter-Broadway In Detroit-to host this year's Awards Showcase on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Detroit's Fisher Theatre. The program features 130 high school students performing selections from their school musicals and a variety of Broadway medleys. Tickets for the Sutton Foster Awards go on sale Monday, April 17, at 10:00 am and will be available online at www.whartoncenter.com.

"We are thrilled to showcase the extraordinary talents of high school students all across Michigan" Wharton Center's Executive Director Eric Olmscheid says, "and we are excited to partner with the Ambassador Theatre Group to host the 2023 Sutton Foster Awards in Detroit, truly taking this state-wide program to the next level."

"Supporting the creativity and passion of students in our region is a great joy for all of us at the Fisher," states Jamie Budgett, Broadway In Detroit's General Manager. "We are incredibly excited to collaborate with our friends at Wharton Center to bring these awards to the city and cannot wait to celebrate the tremendous talent of students from across the state."

Leading up to the showcase, three adjudicators comprised of theatre professionals attended each school's full musical production. They provided feedback directly to the schools and nominated students to participate in the Awards Showcase. Production recognition was given to schools based on merit rather than direct competition.

This year's Sutton Foster Awards also included multiple year-long learning opportunities. Participants worked directly with touring Broadway professionals in musical theatre performance master classes and technical and creative workshops. From shows like Pretty Woman: The Musical to Beetlejuice, Michigan students were able to work with some of the best in the business!

The entire year-long program culminates in the Awards Showcase. The 130 high school thespians participating will work with a Broadway musical director and choreographer to rehearse and stage the show. Two performers will be selected to represent Michigan at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards) in New York City this June. Cash scholarships and tuition to Wharton Center's summer Broadway experience, Take It From The Top, will also be awarded.

For a complete list of participating high schools and their productions, visit www.whartoncenter.com/sutton-foster-awards

The Sutton Foster Awards is a program of Wharton Center for Performing Arts, sponsored by Piper & Gold Public Relations with additional support from Nancy Passanante.

Tickets for The Sutton Foster Awards are $15.00 and will go on sale on Monday, April 17, at 10:00 am. Tickets can be purchased online at www.whartoncenter.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office on the day of the event.

For more information on Wharton Center for Performing Arts, visit www.whartoncenter.com.

For more information on Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales, and more, please visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com.




