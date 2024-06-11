TUESDAY WITH MORRIE Comes to The Boardwalk Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An unforgettable story of friendship, the timeless wisdom of older generations, and healing lessons on loss and grief, Tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Album runs June 7 – 30 at The Boardwalk Theatre.

Tuesdays with Morrie is the autobiographical story of Detroiter, Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist and radio broadcaster solely driven by his career, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor. Sixteen years after graduation, Mitch happens to catch Morrie’s appearance on Nightline and learns that his old professor is battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Mitch is reunited with Morrie, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of life.

After being confronted with his diagnosis Morrie states, ““I had two ways to go at that point. I could be angry at the world, want nothing to do with it, say, ‘Why me?’ Or I could say, ‘Maybe this gives me something new to share.’ I chose the latter. What I’m trying to do is to live as fully and as deeply as I can in my time left. Just because I’m dying doesn’t mean I have to be taking. I can be giving, too.” Throughout the show, Morrie’s lines are both profound and funny. Even though ailing, his wit and sense of humor remain till the end.

ThumbCoast Theaters is excited to work with veteran Michigan director, Kez Settle and two very accomplished actors, Phil Hughes as Mitch and Tony Amato as Morrie. Kez’s vision for the show focuses on the special relationship between the two characters; the actors excel in their genuine storytelling, and Mitch Albom’s writing shines.

Thumbcoast Theaters is pleased to have The Visiting Nurse Association and Blue Water Hospice sponsor this production. The mission of VNA & Blue Water Hospice is to provide high quality, cost-effective health care to patients and families coping with short-term, long-term, and/or end-of-life care. Serving St. Clair, Southern Sanilac, Eastern Lapeer, and Northern Macomb counties.

