Stories of Family & Flight Take Center Stage In New Episodes Of WORLD Series STORIES FROM THE STAGE

The show, which spotlights families created through adoption, airs on Monday, December 4.

By: Dec. 02, 2023

Stories from the Stage, the original national storytelling series from WORLD (formerly WORLD Channel), is giving viewers an up-close look at family members who find each other and never let go in the upcoming episode, Finding Family. The show, which spotlights families created through adoption, airs on Monday, December 4, at 9:30 p.m. ET on WORLD, YouTube, worldchannel.org and the PBS App.

Finding Family features three storytellers who each share a personal story that demonstrates the fact that while some families are tied by biology, others are created when people welcome children into their homes and hearts through adoption. Storyteller Betsy Komjathy of Wellesley, Massachusetts reflects on one memorable Christmas when she and her son embark on a Christmas day mission  to connect with his birth mother using old letters and records along with the power of social media.

Storyteller Dan Dahari shares what he calls his unique “Mexican immigrant story.” Raised in the suburbs of Massachusetts knowing that he was adopted, it's not until he enters adolescence that he learns the lengths to which his American mother went after adopting him at five days old in Mexico City when she learned that Mexican law would not let her board the plane with her new son. 

The episode concludes with a story from Paul Brouillette. A resident of Arlington, Massachusetts, Paul, a gay man, relates how his relationship with his mother changed unexpectedly when he decided to adopt a baby boy. What was once a strained relationship, takes a turn for the better as his mother begins to help Paul prepare for his new role as a father and her role as grandmother-to-be.

View a trailer for Finding Family here.

New episodes of Stories from the Stage continue on Monday, December 11, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern with Taking Flight, a humorous and heartwarming collection of three storytellers sharing memories of plane trips that changed their lives. When “her” nun becomes ill miles away, Somerville, Massachusetts resident and Merrimack Valley Hospice chaplain Heather Angell confronts her fear of flying; Quincy attorney Tom Williams indulges in a midlife crisis by splurging on a plane; and communications executive and author Linda Button learns the difference between curses and kindness during a bumpy flight.

See the trailer for the episode Taking Flight here.

In addition to catching the broadcast or streaming the show, individual stories and exclusive digital content can also be viewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and on the WORLD YouTube Channel. The series can also be experienced via podcast with Stories from the Stage: The Podcast, which brings deep dives, interviews and highlights selected by series co-creators and podcast co-hosts Patricia Alvarado Núñez and Liz Cheng. Select stories from Stories from the Stage broadcast Fridays on The World, a globally-focused radio program from PRX and GBH. New episodes will air weekly through June 2024.

About WORLD:

WORLD shares the best of public media in news, documentaries and programming. WORLD's original series examine the issues and amplify the voices of those often ignored by mainstream media. The multiplatform channel helps audiences understand conflicts, movements and cultures from around the globe. Its original work has won a Peabody Award, an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award, an International Documentary Association Award, a National News and Documentary Emmy Award, two Webby Awards and many others honoring diversity of content and makers. WORLD is carried by 194 member stations in markets representing 77% of US TV households. Funding for WORLD is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Wyncote Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts. WORLD is produced by GBH in partnership with WNET and is distributed by American Public Television (APT). Find out more at WORLDChannel.org.

