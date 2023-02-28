Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Planet Ant Presents THE DREAM TRAIN, A Sketch Comedy Show

Performances run March 10 â€“ 18.

Feb. 28, 2023 Â 

Planet Ant Presents The Dream Train, a Sketch Comedy Show which debuts on Fridays and Saturdays at the Ant Hall from March 10 - 18. This is a production of the Planet Ant Training Center.

The Dream Train is written by Dylan Coakley, Miles Mitchell, Natalie Phelps & Mara Powell and directed by the writers as well as their instructor, Parker Hammon, The Dream Train will be the next in a long line of successfully silly sketch offerings from the Planet Ant's Training Center.

The Dream Train offers a smart look at the complexities of gender relations in the modern American Family, a hard rocker who loves his corgis, a peek into the Remote Dimension, a robbery gone Looney Tunes, and much more. Like the other training center productions, the show is a collaborative, ensemble piece from a group of talent and committed performers.

"It has truly been an honor to work with these writers, to elevate their voices and to see them grow," said Director Parker Hammon. "I think anyone out there who loves comedy will be thrilled by the show."

The Dream Train will be immediately followed by Reflect, a new original one act play by Mary Consiglio.

Dates: March 10, 11, 17, 18, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at planetant.com




FUNNY GIRL, MJ, and More Set For Broadway Grand Rapids 2023-2024 Season Photo
FUNNY GIRL, MJ, and More Set For Broadway Grand Rapids 2023-2024 Season
Broadway Grand Rapids has announced the 2023-2024 season. BGR will be celebrating its 35th anniversary with an incredible show lineup which includes the Michigan premieres of Broadwayâ€™s most Tony Award-winning new show of the season MJ and the musical comedy revival of Funny Girl. Audiences will also experience the magic of Disneyâ€™s Aladdin, the electrifying TINA- The Tina Turner Musical, and the critically acclaimed new play, Harper Leeâ€™s To Kill A Mockingbird. Rounding out the anniversary season, patrons will have the option to add the ever-popular Les MisÃ©rables and Wicked.Â 
Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore Photo
Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Once on This Island opened last weekend at The Encore Musical Theatre Company to rave reviews and enthusiastic audience response! The production stars newcomer Leah Wilson as Ti Moune. See first look photos from the production!
TRANSFERS Michigan Professional Premiere to be Presented at Detroit Rep Theatre This Sprin Photo
TRANSFERS Michigan Professional Premiere to be Presented at Detroit Rep Theatre This Spring
Detroit Repertory Theatre's 66th Anniversary Season will continue with the another Michigan Professional Premiere,Â TransfersÂ written by award winning playwright Lucy Thurber.
Country Music Group Lonestar is Coming to Flint Next Month Photo
Country Music Group Lonestar is Coming to Flint Next Month
Highly acclaimed Country music group Lonestar will perform its melodic favorites at the FIM Capitol Theatre at 8 p.m. on March 18.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The EncorePhotos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
February 27, 2023

Once on This Island opened last weekend at The Encore Musical Theatre Company to rave reviews and enthusiastic audience response! The production stars newcomer Leah Wilson as Ti Moune. See first look photos from the production!
TRANSFERS Michigan Professional Premiere to be Presented at Detroit Rep Theatre This SpringTRANSFERS Michigan Professional Premiere to be Presented at Detroit Rep Theatre This Spring
February 27, 2023

Detroit Repertory Theatre's 66th Anniversary Season will continue with the another Michigan Professional Premiere,Â TransfersÂ written by award winning playwright Lucy Thurber.
Country Music Group Lonestar is Coming to Flint Next MonthCountry Music Group Lonestar is Coming to Flint Next Month
February 27, 2023

Highly acclaimed Country music group Lonestar will perform its melodic favorites at the FIM Capitol Theatre at 8 p.m. on March 18.
Williamston Theatre to Present MRS. HARRISON Beginning Next MonthWilliamston Theatre to Present MRS. HARRISON Beginning Next Month
February 26, 2023

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre in downtown Williamston, will present the Michigan Premiere of Mrs. Harrison by R. Eric Thomas. Performances begin Thursday, March 23 and run through Sunday, April 23. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 28 at noon.
Good Ground Presents HAMBURGERLAND This MarchGood Ground Presents HAMBURGERLAND This March
February 24, 2023

Good Ground, the Detroit-based house and techno record label, returns to Planet Ant to present Hamburgerland, a fast-food-themed dance party on March 4, 2023 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.Â 
share