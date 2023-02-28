Planet Ant Presents The Dream Train, a Sketch Comedy Show which debuts on Fridays and Saturdays at the Ant Hall from March 10 - 18. This is a production of the Planet Ant Training Center.

The Dream Train is written by Dylan Coakley, Miles Mitchell, Natalie Phelps & Mara Powell and directed by the writers as well as their instructor, Parker Hammon, The Dream Train will be the next in a long line of successfully silly sketch offerings from the Planet Ant's Training Center.

The Dream Train offers a smart look at the complexities of gender relations in the modern American Family, a hard rocker who loves his corgis, a peek into the Remote Dimension, a robbery gone Looney Tunes, and much more. Like the other training center productions, the show is a collaborative, ensemble piece from a group of talent and committed performers.

"It has truly been an honor to work with these writers, to elevate their voices and to see them grow," said Director Parker Hammon. "I think anyone out there who loves comedy will be thrilled by the show."

The Dream Train will be immediately followed by Reflect, a new original one act play by Mary Consiglio.

Dates: March 10, 11, 17, 18, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at planetant.com