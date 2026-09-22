Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM At Flint Repertory Theatre

NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

FIM Flint Repertory Theatre has released production photos from August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, now running through October 4 at FIM Elgood Theatre. Check out the photos below.

Directed by Flint Rep Associate Artist and recent Emmy Award winner Rico Bruce Wade, the production stars Detroit native Yewande Odetoyinbo as blues singer Ma Rainey and features cast members performing music live onstage.

The production marks Flint Rep’s return to the intimate Elgood Theatre following a season in residence at the University of Michigan-Flint Theatre.

“August Wilson is not only among the most important Black playwrights of our time, but one of the most significant in the American canon,” said Flint Rep Producing Artistic Director Nicole Samsel.

“And Ma Rainey is Wilson at his best. Its themes of racial tensions and cultural ownership, gender and sexuality, and the ways we connect to art and those who make it are as relevant today as ever. It is a privilege to present powerful stories in our intimate theater and gather with our community in conversation and discovery.”

Inspired by blues legend Gertrude “Ma” Rainey, the play unfolds during a tense 1927 recording session in Chicago. Ma, her band and the white producers controlling the session clash over ambition, artistry, exploitation and ownership.

Flint Rep places music at the center of Wilson’s story, with cast members playing instruments only feet from the audience.

“As with a great blues tune, this story draws us into unvarnished, authentic joy and sorrow of these characters,” said Wade. “The play mirrors that blues process of people turning sorrow into sound, the rhythm of work into the rhythm of resistance.

“The play, much like the blues, doesn’t just tell the truth. It makes sure that you get it,” he added.

Wade’s previous Flint Rep credits include Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Death of a Salesman, The Boatman and Into the Woods. He recently received an Emmy Award as writer and director of Sounds From the River.

Odetoyinbo is performing in her home state for the first time since 2009. Her regional credits include The Hills of California at Berkeley Repertory Theatre and Huntington Theatre Company, Fat Ham at Huntington Theatre Company, FELA! and Macbeth in Stride. An IRNE Award winner and Elliot Norton Award nominee, she trained with Detroit’s Mosaic Youth Theatre and holds degrees from Howard University and Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

Kenn Hopkins Jr. plays Slow Drag. The Flint-area artist, educator and University of Michigan-Flint graduate has performed with American Shakespeare Center, Houston Shakespeare Festival and Flint Youth Theatre. He is also a hip-hop artist and upright bass player.

College Night will take place Friday, September 25, with free admission and pizza from Enzo’s available with a valid college ID. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be presented Sunday, September 27 at 2 p.m.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom runs through October 4 at FIM Elgood Theatre, located at 1220 E. Kearsley Street in Flint, Michigan.

Tickets begin at $39, including fees. Genesee County residents may purchase tickets beginning at $30 through the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Tickets are available at tickets.thefim.org, at FIM Ticket Center box offices or by calling (810) 237-7333.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 03 Hrs 06 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Michigan News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming