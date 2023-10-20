Photos: First Look at Theatre NOVA's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Performances run October 20-November 12, 2023.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Theatre NOVA presents the Michigan Premiere of “What the Constitution Means to Me” by Heidi Schreck.  Performances run October 20-November 12, 2023.

Check out all new photos below!

Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned college money by competing in Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious and hopeful play, adult Heidi looks back at her younger self, her mother, and her grandmother, tracing the impact the Constitution had on all of their lives.

Directed by Briana O'Neal (“Splattered”), “What the Constitution Means to Me” by Heidi Schreck features Emily Wilson-Tobin (“The Language Archive”), David Galido, and Skye Soleà. The production and design team includes scenic designer Paul Taylor (“Mlima’s Tale”), lighting designer Jeff Alder (“Splattered,” “Mlima’s Tale”), costume designer Genevieve Compton (“Splattered”), properties and sound designer Carla Milarch (“Splattered”), and stage manager Carolyn Pierce (“Splattered”).

Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography

Emily Wilson-Tobin

Emily Wilson-Tobin

Emily Wilson-Tobin

Emily Wilson-Tobin and Skye Solea

Emily Wilson-Tobin and David Galido

Emily Wilson-Tobin and Skye Solea




