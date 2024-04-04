Photos: First Look at THE (CURIOUS CASE OF THE) WATSON INTELLIGENCE at The Inspired Acting Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Inspired Acting Company will present “The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence” by Madeleine George, a theatrical experience that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. Check out all new photos below!

"The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence" explores the intersection of technology, humanity, and the timeless pursuit of connection. Madeleine George, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, weaves a narrative that spans centuries, connecting the dots between the inventor of the telephone, Alexander Graham Bell, the fictional Dr. John H. Watson, and the contemporary challenges of artificial intelligence.

This time-traveling love story follows four Watsons in different time periods who discover how technology shapes our human relationships and how our identities can be completely dependent on people outside ourselves. Zipping back and forth through time and Watsons, this funny, moving, and brilliant play will leave both your head and your heart spinning.

"We're thrilled to bring this hilarious and thought-provoking play to our audience," says Jeff Thomakos, Artistic Director of The Inspired Acting Company. "Madeleine George's brilliant writing, coupled with the comedic strengths of this strong cast, promises an unforgettable night of laughter, reminding us all of the power of humor to connect us across time and technology."

The production and design team includes Jeff Thomakos (director and sound), Maria Spencer (assistant director), Eli Cavaliero (stage manager), Tim Pollack (set designer), Patrick Field (lighting designer), and Ashley Somers (costume designer).

“The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence” will run April 5 - 21, 2024 at The Inspired Acting Company (1124 E. West Maple Rd, Walled Lake). Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m, and Sundays at 2 p.m. The show runs approximately two hours plus a ten-minute intermission. This play contains strong language and adult situations.