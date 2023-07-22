Photos: First Look at Hope Rep's ROCK OF AGES at The Park Theatre

Hope Repertory Theatre opened its immersive 80’s production of ROCK OF AGES last night to a sold out house, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at Opening Night!

ROCK OF AGES will play an extremely limited three-week engagement at the historic Park Theatre running now through Thursday, August 3rd.

This production is one of the most ambitious projects we have ever attempted at The Rep.” said Hope Rep’s Managing Director, Staci Timmer. “The Park Theatre is an amazing venue and we are beyond proud to be teaming up with them on this project. It has allowed us to add the immersive element which has made this production truly special. If opening night was an indication of how audiences are going to react, I’d say it’s going to be a great run.”

ROCK OF AGES features John “Zamb” Zamborsky as Drew and Alex Portaro as Sherrie. Surrounding them is an amazing cast that features: Marcus D. Johnson, Oscar Izenson, Corey Barlow, Chip Duford, Lenny Banovez, Jordan Hayakawa, Tiyanna Gentry, Bethany Novotny, Henry Crater, Abby Unpingco, Sam Van Kampen, Danai Mandebvu, Nick James, Keenan Pasqua, Abigail Douglas, and Tia Hockenhul.

The production is helmed by Alexis Black. With Music Direction by Dan Rutzen and Choreography by Abby Unpingco. Kate Clemmons is the Fight & Intmacy Director. The design team team features: Sarah Pearline (Scenic), Katy Atwell (Lighting), Alyssa Van Gotder (Costumes), Adrianna Nelson (Properties) and Jacob Myny (Sound). Emmie Sandstedt is the Production Stage Manager.

Tickets ($20-40) are available online at Click Here or by calling the Hope Rep Box Office at 616.395.7890. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Hope Rep Box Office in the Anderson Werkman Building on 8th Street. $10 Rush Balcony Tickets are available at the door on performance nights and are cash only. Bar and doors open at 7pm. All performances start at 7:30pm.