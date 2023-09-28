Photos: First Look At The Inspired Acting Company Michigan Premiere Of CADILLAC CREW, Opening September 29

The Inspired Acting Company will present a powerful and thought-provoking production of “Cadillac Crew” by acclaimed playwright Tori Sampson. See photos from the production.

“Cadillac Crew” is a mesmerizing exploration of family, identity, and the complexities of the human experience. Set against the backdrop of a changing America, Sampson's eloquent storytelling skillfully weaves together the lives of four individuals brought together by blood ties, shared history, and the enduring search for belonging. As they confront their past and face uncertain futures, the characters are forced to grapple with the profound impact of race, love, and societal expectations on their relationships.

"We are excited to present “Cadillac Crew” as part of our upcoming season," says Jeff Thomakos, Artistic Director of The Inspired Acting Company. “Tori Sampson's masterful storytelling, combined with the talent and dedication of our cast, designers and staff, promises to create a truly remarkable production."

The director, Ny’Ea Reynolds says, “When I first read “Cadillac Crew,” I was immediately blown away. But I was also a bit intimidated, because it felt so much bigger than me. Then I realized that’s why I SHOULD direct this show. This is for all the women who conquered their way through a journey that felt larger than life.”

Directed by Ny’Ea Reynolds, “Cadillac Crew” features Aj Ziona Campbell-Kelley, Sydni Janeé, Emma La Plante and Marie Muhammad. The production and design team includes Andrew Willingham (stage manager), Karl Mayry (set designer), Harley Miah (lighting designer), Abigail Hall (costume designer), Jeff Thomakos (projections) and Richard McCall (sound designer).

“Cadillac Crew” will run September 29 through October 15, 2023 at The Inspired Acting Company (1124 E. West Maple Rd, Walled Lake). Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m, and Sundays at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $35 and $30 (under 30/over 65). Tickets may be purchased online at www.InspiredActing.org or by calling (248) 863-9953. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking. This show contains frank discussions about race relations, women’s rights, and sexual violence. Please be mindful that this show might not be appropriate for children under 12.

The Inspired Acting Company’s mission is to provide professional theatrical productions and acting training that inspire empathy, generate positive change, and promote discourse and life-long learning to our diverse community.