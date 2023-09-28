Photos: First Look At The Inspired Acting Company Michigan Premiere Of CADILLAC CREW, Opening September 29

The Inspired Acting Company will present a powerful and thought-provoking production of “Cadillac Crew” by acclaimed playwright Tori Sampson. See photos from the show.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

The Inspired Acting Company will present a powerful and thought-provoking production of “Cadillac Crew” by acclaimed playwright Tori Sampson. See photos from the production.

“Cadillac Crew” is a mesmerizing exploration of family, identity, and the complexities of the human experience. Set against the backdrop of a changing America, Sampson's eloquent storytelling skillfully weaves together the lives of four individuals brought together by blood ties, shared history, and the enduring search for belonging. As they confront their past and face uncertain futures, the characters are forced to grapple with the profound impact of race, love, and societal expectations on their relationships.

"We are excited to present “Cadillac Crew” as part of our upcoming season," says Jeff Thomakos, Artistic Director of The Inspired Acting Company. “Tori Sampson's masterful storytelling, combined with the talent and dedication of our cast, designers and staff, promises to create a truly remarkable production." 

The director, Ny’Ea Reynolds says, “When I first read “Cadillac Crew,” I was immediately blown away. But I was also a bit intimidated, because it felt so much bigger than me. Then I realized that’s why I SHOULD direct this show. This is for all the women who conquered their way through a journey that felt larger than life.”

Directed by Ny’Ea Reynolds, “Cadillac Crew” features Aj Ziona Campbell-Kelley, Sydni  Janeé, Emma La Plante and Marie Muhammad. The production and design team includes Andrew Willingham (stage manager), Karl Mayry (set designer), Harley Miah (lighting designer), Abigail Hall (costume designer), Jeff Thomakos (projections) and Richard McCall (sound designer).

“Cadillac Crew” will run September 29 through October 15, 2023 at The Inspired Acting Company (1124 E. West Maple Rd, Walled Lake). Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m, and Sundays at 2 p.m. 

General admission tickets are $35 and $30 (under 30/over 65). Tickets may be purchased online at www.InspiredActing.org or by calling (248) 863-9953. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking. This show contains frank discussions about race relations, women’s rights, and sexual violence. Please be mindful that this show might not be appropriate for children under 12.

The Inspired Acting Company’s mission is to provide professional theatrical productions and acting training that inspire empathy, generate positive change, and promote discourse and life-long learning to our diverse community.

Photo Credit: Jeff Thomakos

Photos: First Look At The Inspired Acting Company Michigan Premiere Of CADILLAC CREW, Opening September 29
Marie Muhammad, Emma La Plante, Aj Ziona Campbell-Kelley

Photos: First Look At The Inspired Acting Company Michigan Premiere Of CADILLAC CREW, Opening September 29
Marie Muhammad, Aj Ziona Campbell-Kelley, Sydni Janeé, Emma La Plante

Photos: First Look At The Inspired Acting Company Michigan Premiere Of CADILLAC CREW, Opening September 29
Aj Ziona Campbell-Kelley, Marie Muhammad, Sydni Janeé

Photos: First Look At The Inspired Acting Company Michigan Premiere Of CADILLAC CREW, Opening September 29
Aj Ziona Campbell-Kelley, Marie Muhammad, Emma La Plante

Photos: First Look At The Inspired Acting Company Michigan Premiere Of CADILLAC CREW, Opening September 29
Marie Muhammad, Sydni Janeé



RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Arrive For The First Time At Muskegon Civic Theatre Photo
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Arrive For The First Time At Muskegon Civic Theatre

Muskegon Civic Theatre presents 'Little Shop of Horrors' at the Beardsley Theater. Join Seymour as he discovers a new breed of plant with out-of-this-world origins and a sinister plan for global domination. Don't miss this cult classic from October 6th-21st!

2
Karen Slack Will Perform Two Concerts, With Pacifica SQ and in Solo Recital Photo
Karen Slack Will Perform Two Concerts, With Pacifica SQ and in Solo Recital

Karen Slack will be a featured performer in two Detroit concerts in October, both part of her debut as guest artist with Chamber Music Detroit during its 80th anniversary season. Learn more about the two upcoming shows here!

3
Scotty McCreery Comes to the Capitol Theatre Next Month Photo
Scotty McCreery Comes to the Capitol Theatre Next Month

Country music singer and multi-platinum certified entertainer Scotty McCreery takes the stage at the FIM Capitol Theatre 8 p.m. Oct. 12. Tickets are on sale now!

4
THE SPITFIRE GRILL Comes to Stagecrafters Next Month Photo
THE SPITFIRE GRILL Comes to Stagecrafters Next Month

Stagecrafters presents The Spitfire Grill running October 13-22 on Stagecrafters’ 2nd Stage at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
Players Guild of Dearborn (9/15-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
The Berman Center for Performing Arts (10/21-10/29)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tribute: Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (9/28-10/01)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Avenue Q
Horizon Performing Arts (10/19-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs. Doubtfire
Fisher Theatre (11/14-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Father of the Bride
Meadow Brook Theatre (1/10-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Judgment at Nuremberg
Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids (10/12-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escanaba in Da Moonlight
Ridgedale Players Community Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Office Hours, by Norm Foster
A Wilde Theatre (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Twenty | The Tour
Miller Auditorium (1/11-1/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You