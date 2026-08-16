Photo Review: Hank Williams, Jr.

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Hank Williams, Jr.'s rescheduled tour stop this past Friday at the Acrisure Amphitheater was nothing short of impressive and worth the wait from the original date, which was moved due to wildfire smoke from Canada reducing the Air quality in Michigan, and making it not good to be outside for extended periods of time. Bringing his brand of Outlaw country, all his "rowdy friends and family," the crowd was high energy, top to bottom of the show, singing along.

Hank Williams, Jr.’s extremely impressive resume has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide, six RIAA-certified Platinum albums, 20 RIAA Gold-certified, 14 No. 1 albums, and 10 No. 1 singles.



In 2022, Hank Jr. continued to redefine the boundaries of rock and country music with the genre-crossing, chart-topping release of his album, Rich White Honky Blues. Debuting at No. 1 on the Current Country, Americana/Folk and Blues Albums charts, the project was a successful collaboration between Williams and GRAMMY-winning Producer, Dan Auerbach. The 12-song set was recorded live, reprising classics from Robert Johnson, Lightnin’ Hopkins, R.L. Burnside, Muddy Waters, and more, delivering reinvigorated classic blues sounds infused with Williams’ signature rock and country flavor.



With a career spanning more than 60 years, he continues to add accolades to an extremely impressive resume, which includes ACM Entertainer of the Year, CMA Entertainer of the Year, and BMI Icon, in addition to a GRAMMY win and coveted inductions into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame. As a touring artist, Hank Jr. was a pioneer in bringing arena rock production values to country music, and he remains one of the most consistent ticket sellers in music history, as generation after generation continues to get turned on to one of the most dynamic live performers ever to take the stage.

To connect with Hank Williams, Jr.'s touring info at https://www.hankjr.com, on Instagram at instagram.com/officialhankjr/, and on Facebook at facebook.com/hankjr/.

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