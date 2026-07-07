Photo Coverage: Puddles Pity Party @Acrisure Amphitheater July 3rd, 2026
Photo Credit: Brian Hilbrand
By: Brian Hilbrand
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FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
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1625 W Houghton Lake Dr (7/17-7/18)
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