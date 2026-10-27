Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
PEAK Performances Reveals Spring 2027 Season Lineup
The Montclair series will present work from Australian comedian Sam Kissajukian, pianist Chloe Flower, and Manual Cinema's shadow puppet reimagining of Macbeth.
PEAK Performances at Montclair State University has announced its Spring 2027 season, which will include 300 Paintings, Chloe Flower, and more.
“There is a special kind of magic in seeing gifted artists transform a stage into a world of possibilities,” said MSU College of the Arts Dean Daniel Gurskis. “Whether through music, visual art, puppetry or theater, these productions demonstrate the imagination, ambition and artistry that make PEAK Performances such an important part of the cultural life of our region.”
PEAK Performances develops, produces and presents world-class live performances that are accessible, engaging and relevant, connecting students, faculty and staff with residents of Northern New Jersey and beyond through the arts.
All performances take place at the Alexander Kasser Theater, located at 1 Normal Avenue in Montclair, New Jersey, with the exception of RENT in Concert, which will be held at MSU's Memorial Auditorium. Patron parking is in the Red Hawk Parking Deck, directly adjacent to the Alexander Kasser Theater. (Take the elevator or stairs to the 4th floor to access the theater. For Memorial Auditorium, continue past the Alexander Kasser Theater and walk towards campus into the Alumni Green, past Cole Hall, the School of Communications and Finley Hall.) Parking vouchers will be available for sale in the theater lobby before the show.
300 Paintings
The season will kick off with 300 Paintings, Australian comedian and visual artist Sam Kissajukian's acclaimed one-man show about a six-month manic episode during the COVID-19 pandemic in which he created 300 large-scale artworks. The show blends comedy, storytelling and visual art as Kissajukian reflects on his mental state and extraordinary burst of creativity. Performances are Thursday, February 4, and Friday, February 5, at 7:30 p.m.
Chloe Flower
Pianist and composer Chloe Flower brings her distinctive musical style to PEAK Performances on Valentine's Day, Sunday, February 14, at 3 p.m. An official Steinway artist, Flower calls her fusion of pop and classical music “popsical.” She has performed, produced and/or composed with artists including Cardi B, Lil Baby, Céline Dion, Johnny Mathis, 2 Chainz, Nas and Babyface.
The 4th Witch
Manual Cinema brings an enchanted new tale inspired by Shakespeare's Macbeth to PEAK Performances with The 4th Witch on Thursday, February 18, and Saturday, February 20, at 7:30 p.m. Using shadow puppetry, silhouetted actors and live music—without dialogue or narration—the Chicago-based performance company tells the story of a young orphan taken under a witch's wing who seeks vengeance against the warlord who killed her parents: Macbeth. The production explores grief, war, generational conflict and cycles of violence through the lives of those left in their wake. As with all Manual Cinema shows, the audience is invited onstage post-show to speak with the performers, handle the puppets and take photos. The show is recommended for ages 12 and up.
RENT in Concert
The season concludes with RENT in Concert on Saturday, April 10, at 3 p.m. A symphonic reimagining of Jonathan Larson's beloved rock musical, the production is directed by Sara Brians and conducted by Heidi Joosten. Featuring the musical's score, including favorites such as “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème” and “Take Me or Leave Me,” performed by a cast of singers including Broadway veterans—giving new life to the timeless Tony Award-winning production. This is another opportunity to catch RENT in Concert, which sold out last year at PEAK Performances but had to be canceled due to inclement weather.
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