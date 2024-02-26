Neil Diamond's A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, MOULIN ROUGE! And More Announced for Broadway Grand Rapids 2024-25 Season

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced the 2024-2025 season with a line-up of seven spectacular shows.

Kicking off the season is the wildly popular and hilarious musical comedy Beetlejuice. An all-time favorite, MAMMA MIA! returns as part of the 25th anniversary tour. The dazzling Moulin Rouge! The Musical will captivate audiences for two weeks in January with electrifying choreography and memorable music. The comedic murder-mystery play Clue will keep you guessing until the final curtain call. A Beautiful Noise is a tribute to the legendary music icon, Neil Diamond. Audiences will relive his timeless classics and learn more about the man behind the music. Fall in love all over again with Pretty Woman: The Musical. Finally, HAMILTON brings the revolution back to Grand Rapids for two weeks in July 2025.

More than 1,000 people filled DeVos Performance Hall for the exciting season reveal event held on Monday, February 26, 2024. The event was co-hosted by Broadway Grand Rapids President & CEO, Meghan Distel and Broadway Across America President of Marketing & Content, Bob Bucci. The event included performances from Moulin Rouge! The Musical, MAMMA MIA! and A Beautiful Noise. “We're excited to unveil yet another remarkable season featuring five new shows debuting in Grand Rapids," Meghan Distel of BGR shared. "From Beetlejuice to Moulin Rouge, this season brings top-notch entertainment adding energy to our city and making Grand Rapids a cultural destination."

Current season ticket holders will receive information about their convenient auto renewal. Their same seats for all seven shows are on hold and will be automatically renewed on March 21, 2024. Packages may be customized to remove MAMMA MIA! and/or HAMILTON. More detailed renewal information will be distributed via email.

New season ticket packages are available for purchase 24/7 starting now at BroadwayGrandRapids.com/Subscribe. Packages can also be purchased over the phone via the dedicated subscriber hotline at 1-866-928-7469 (Mon – Fri, 10AM – 5PM) or in-person during box office hours at the Broadway Grand Rapids office located at 122 Lyon St NW (Mon – Fri, 11AM – 4:30PM). Five-show season packages, including same seats to Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Clue, A Beautiful Noise, and Pretty Woman: The Musical, start at $240. Season ticket holders have the option to customize their package with MAMMA MIA! and/or HAMILTON to create a six or seven show package during their purchase.

All season ticket holders receive exclusive benefits including the option to use an interest-free payment plan, flexible exchanges, convenient automatic renewal, early access to purchase additional tickets, and more throughout the season! Package prices include applicable season subscription discounts, facility and processing fees, and, if applicable, Select subscription fees.

Fifth Third Bank serves as the title sponsor for the Broadway Grand Rapids series. All performances will be presented at DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids located at 303 Monroe Avenue NW.

Group ticket requests for 10 or more can be made by contacting Susan Weiss at 616-235-1345. Pricing and discounts vary by show, performance, and price level.

Tickets for individual shows will go on sale to the general public at later dates. Prices, shows, artists, dates, and times are subject to change without notice.

The Broadway Grand Rapids Season includes:

Beetlejuice

October 8 – 13, 2024

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

MAMMA MIA!

November 26 – December 1, 2024

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget! For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the timeless hits of ABBA that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

January 21 – February 2, 2025

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards - including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye- popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and- above all- Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical- it is a state of mind.

Clue

March 4 – 9, 2025

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

A Beautiful Noise

April 1 – 6, 2025

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart- busting show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline,” an introduction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway- and head out on the road across America.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

April 29 – May 4, 2025

Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. Pretty Women: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

HAMILTON

July 22 – August 3, 2025

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Please visit BroadwayGrandRapids.com for specific showtimes and additional information.