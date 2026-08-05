Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Perform at Lake Superior State University

NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, one of the nation's leading contemporary dance ensembles, founded by Chinese-American choreographer Nai-Ni Chen and now led by Artistic Director Greta Campo and Executive Director Andy Chiang, will perform at Lake Superior State University on Friday, August 28, 2026 at 7pm. Tickets start at $10.

This program highlights the diverse and vibrant repertoire of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, a pioneering Asian-American, woman-led ensemble dedicated to cross-cultural artistic expression. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Greta Campo, the performance showcases an array of works that blend traditional Chinese heritage with contemporary innovation.

For more than three decades, Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has captivated audiences across the United States and around the world, performing at renowned venues including Lincoln Center, The Joyce Theater, Jacob's Pillow, and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Their work bridges cultures and generations, inviting audiences to engage with stories that are both deeply personal and universally relevant.

In addition to its acclaimed performances, the company is nationally recognized for its commitment to arts education and community engagement. Through school residencies, workshops, and collaborative projects, Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company inspires creativity, fosters cross-cultural understanding, and demonstrates the power of the arts to connect people across backgrounds and experiences. This special engagement promises an unforgettable celebration of movement, music, and storytelling.

Key pieces include Lion in the City, a collaboration bridging traditional Chinese movement and Hip-Hop; the graceful Peacock Dance from the Dai ethnic group; and Movable Figures, an exploration of body shape inspired by shadow puppetry. Other featured works like Way of Fire, Raindrop, and the Flowing River Under the Moonlightduet explore elemental themes and natural beauty. The program culminates in Festival, a high-energy finale celebrating community and heritage. Through these pieces, the company continues its mission to enrich the human experience by increasing the visibility of the immigrant journey, bringing forth powerful dialogues on identity, resilience, and cross-cultural unity.

Need more Michigan Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming