Miller Auditorium Announces DEAR EVAN HANSEN And More For 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Miller Auditorium has announced its lineup of shows for the 2024–25 Zhang Broadway in West Michigan Series.

This season includes the six-time Tony Award-winning show “DEAR EVAN HANSEN”, and the return of “Disney's The Lion King”. The 2024-25 Season will also feature the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album “Hadestown” along with ‘Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” - the electrifying smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The excitement continues with the Miller Special Series featuring “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” and the 30th Anniversary of “Riverdance”.

“This season is a spectacular mix of magical experiences, beautiful performances, Kalamazoo premieres, and the return of one of our all-time favorite shows,” said Tracey Lawie, Director of Miller Auditorium. “The shows we have programmed for you have something for everyone! I can't wait for audiences to make new memories and experience this selection of Broadway's best hits."

Tickets

Zhang Broadway in West Michigan Subscriptions are available now. For more information, contact the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office at (269) 387-2300 or online at MillerAuditorium.com. Miller Auditorium's 2024-25 Spotlight Series events will be announced at a later date, along with single ticket on-sale dates.

Renewing Zhang Broadway in West Michigan subscribers receive the first opportunity to keep their existing seats—and to add seats any 2024-25 Spotlight Series events as they are announced. 2024-25 Broadway season package prices start as low as $169. That's just $42 a ticket! Monthly payment plans are also available. The deadline to renew is May 26, 2024.

2024-25 MILLER AUDITORIUM ZHANG BROADWAY IN WEST MICHIGAN SERIES:

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Nov. 14-15, 2024

Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by the Washington Post, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look—from the point of view of both the parents and young people—at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives. Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he's on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way. Including some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSEN features an uplifting score by the Tony , Grammy, and Oscar winning team behind The Greatest Showman and La La Land, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson.

DISNEY'S THE LION KING

Jan. 29-Feb. 9, 2025

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is DISNEY'S THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to Miller Auditorium!

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, DISNEY'S THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. DISNEY'S THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

There is simply nothing else like DISNEY'S THE LION KING.

HADESTOWN

Apr. 1-2, 2025

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS:

May 13-15, 2025

AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

Miller Season Specials

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS

Dec. 11, 2024

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis has been America's favorite holiday tradition for more than 35 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program includes 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects — capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting.

RIVERDANCE:

April 29, 2025

Since RIVERDANCE first emerged on the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The GRAMMY Award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances have left audiences in awe and established RIVERDANCE as a global cultural sensation. To celebrate this incredible 30th-year milestone, RIVERDANCE will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state-of-the-art lighting, projection, and motion graphics. And for the first time, RIVERDANCE welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago.

John McColgan, Director of RIVERDANCE said “It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of RIVERDANCE and the unique journey it has taken us on. In those 30 years, the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon – continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots. On this upcoming tour, we look forward to welcoming ‘The New Generation' of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made RIVERDANCE a worldwide celebration of music and dance.” Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance that blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class dancers, musicians, and singers in the RIVERDANCE ensemble.

Composed by Bill Whelan. Produced by Moya Doherty. Directed by John McColgan.